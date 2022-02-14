Following the tragic news of world losing another film legend, Ivan Reitman, peers of the late director and producer have been sharing their memories of his iconic legacy, having passed away at the age of 75 with an illustrious career behind him. Perhaps the most tear-jerking of all memoriams came in the form of a Twitter post from the late creative’s son, Jason Reitman, who just recently teamed with his father for last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

“I’ve lost my hero,” Reitman began his homage to his late father, which was accompanied by a photo of the two during the early years of Jason’s life. The tweet went on to say that he was hoping to have the "chance to tell [his] father one more story". Referencing the late filmmaker’s family origins, having had a father who fought in the resistance against the Nazi party and a mother who survived Auschwitz, Jason Reitman said that his dad was able to turn that “legacy into laughter.” Reitman also thanked the world for their “kind messages” and hoped that fans could take solace in the late filmmaker’s pieces of art saying, “Nothing would make him happier.”

Though his father was not able to see another piece of his son’s work, Ivan Reitman was sure to be proud when Jason helmed the newest installation of the late director’s franchise hit, Ghostbusters. Known worldwide for directing the first two Ghostbusters films, Ivan Reitman became a household name in comedy for his vision behind the iconic pieces. Jason Reitman then picked up his father’s torch for what would be the fourth installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which came out in late 2021 with Ivan Reitman serving as producer.

Outside his larger-than-life presence in the world of Ghostbusters and his earlier projects like Meatballs and Stripes, Reitman directed countless other films, including the 2011 rom-com No Strings Attached. Speaking of his chance to appear in the film, Guy Branum said that it was because Reitman noticed the actor on TV and “thought I was funny.” He went on to say that he will remember the director for being “impossibly kind” and “astoundingly funny.”

Star and creator of The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling, who also worked with Reitman on projects including No Strings Attached, tweeted that he “was old school in the best way, and kind.” Feeling the passing of time and a bit of nostalgia, she went on to say that she is “sad” to have lost him and that his death “makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever.”

As the news spread, even more members of the film industry including Sam Brown, John Hurwitz, and Paul Feig shared their deepest gratitude to the man that shaped the world of film for them. Even the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Twitter account showed up to pay their respects saying, “See you on the other side. Rest In Peace Ivan Reitman.”

Though we are all deeply saddened by the news of losing yet another entertainment hero, his legacy truly lives on in the art in which he created. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

