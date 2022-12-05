In conjunction with this year's Ghostbusters Day celebration, a special edition action figure of the late Ivan Reitman from Hasbro will be auctioned and all proceeds of the sale will go to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The figure comes complete with a classic flight suit, accompanied with accessories to show Reitman both directing the film, as well as assisting him in dealing with those spooks, specters, and ghosts.

Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, who directed last year's highly successful Ghostbusters sequel/reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife said when announcing the auction:

Sony Pictures Consumer Products have confirmed the auction will be hosted Monday, December 12th, from 9am PST to 9pm PST, with fans being able to participate in the virtual event, with all proceeds benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Ghostbusters fans are tethered by a sense of community that has united the franchise for decades. My father lost his childhood home at the age of four and fled to Canada as a refugee. He would be honored by his very own action figure serving to help Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

The figure is encased within limited edition packaging designed to resemble Tobin's Spirit Guide, including the required Proton Pack and Proton Stream accessories - as well as a “Rust City”(Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s in-production codename) movie clapboard and a detailed recreation of the megaphone Ivan used while filming the original Ghostbusters. As revealed by Hasbro during their Ghostbusters Day presentation, only two of these Ivan Reitman figures were created, with the second now residing permanently within Ghost Corps, on display in the offices of the Sony Pictures Studios lot.

The official auction description of the item reads:

The limited-edition Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ivan Reitman 6" action figure by Hasbro wears a classic Ghostbusters flight suit and is geared up with both bustin’ and directing accessories including a proton pack, neutrona wand, plasma stream, movie clapboard, and a detailed recreation of the megaphone Ivan used while filming on the set of Ghostbusters. The figure comes in a premium box designed to look like Tobin’s Spirit Guide and will include a certificate of authenticity; it is one of only two figures created.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals. It has been caring for sick children since 1901. It is ranked as the No.1 children's hospital in the California and Pacific region. You can bid on the special edition Ivan Reitman action figure to raise funds for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles via this link, and check out the action figure below: