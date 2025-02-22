It's hard to believe there was a time when films set during medieval times were bright and colorful as opposed to dark and gloomy, yet that was the default in a pre-Game of Thrones world. Stories of kings, queens, knights, and squires were reliable moneymakers during Hollywood's Golden Age, providing escapest entertainment for eager audiences. A film like Ivanhoe, released in 1952, feels almost quaint by today's standards, but its splashy Technicolor trappings remain a necessary antidote to troubled times, in much the same way it was back then. And like most movies released during the Hollywood Blacklist, there's a surprisingly political undercurrent to this swashbuckling yarn.

'Ivanhoe' Was Bright Entertainment During One of Hollywood's Darkest Periods