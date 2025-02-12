Chappell Roan‘s acceptance speech at the Grammys has sparked a major debate in the music industry! While accepting the Award for Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards, the “Picture You” singer demanded that labels support their artists by providing them with “a livable wage and health insurance.” Ivors Academy, a London-based not-for-profit organization supporting music writers and their rights, is backing the young singer.

On February 10, 2025, Variety reported that Ivors Academy highlighted musicians’ struggles to earn a sustainable income before meeting with the UK government and minister for the creative industries and arts, Chris Bryant. During a government-chaired session of the Creators Remuneration Working Group on the same day, Ivors Academy Chair Tom Gray and CEO Roberto Neri listed all the ways in which the system constantly fails songwriters and composers.

Gray highlighted that failure to facilitate a reform would simply result in a career in music being a privilege for the wealthy and not for those with raw talent. Neri detailed that the situation is so grave that even songwriters with impressive streaming figures struggle to make ends meet and must resort to alternate means to earn a living wage. Following are the points that were brought up during the meeting:

“1. Labels to introduce a minimum daily allowance (per diem) for songwriters’ expenses when working with artists 2. Labels to assign four points from the master/recording to songwriters. 3. Streaming services to introduce mechanisms to reward composers who produce longer works. 4. Streaming services to ensure the song is fairly valued by engaging in negotiations with publishers in parallel with labels. 5. In line with EU law, for the government to introduce contract adjustment mechanisms.”

