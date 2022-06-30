It’s time to stop everything you are doing and check out the adorable first-look photos that Netflix released from their upcoming series of films Ivy & Bean. The streamer also took the opportunity to announce that the first movie from the slate that is being produced hits the platform in early September. The story centers around two girls who never expected to be friends. However, the more time they spend together, the more they learn that seemingly different people can become the best of pals.

The images reveal Keslee Blalock (Family Camp, Pulled from Darkness) and Madison Skye Validum (in her acting debut) in character as Ivy and Bean, respectively. In one, the young girls look like they’re plotting some secret adventure at school. The other one has them in a ballet lesson, and while Ivy looks incredibly excited about something, Bean is dressed as a queen – complete with crown and scepter. According to the character descriptions provided by Netflix, Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant, while Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless.

As if these adorable queens weren’t enough to make us want to watch Ivy & Bean, there’s also a star-studded cast that Netflix announced back in 2021: It features Modern Family alumnus and Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy winner Jane Lynch (Glee), Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Pretty Little Liars alum Sasha Pieterse, Garfield Wilson (Schmigadoon!), Jaycie Dotin (Big Sky), Marci T. House (Day of the Dead), and Lidya Jewett (Good Girls).

Image via Netflix

Ivy & Bean is adapted from a series of best-selling children’s books by author Annie Barrows. The streaming giant’s plan is to produce a series of family-friendly one-hour films, but they haven’t disclosed how many are currently in production, nor if all 12 books will be adapted into films.

The screenplay is adapted by Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell, both of whom have had plenty of experience with children and family friendly stories. Waugh wrote for the Arthur and Curious George animated series, and created Molly of Denali. Stockwell adapted Bridge to Terabithia and A Wrinkle in Time, and created Children of the Machine. The first movie is directed by Elissa Down, who reunites with Netflix after helming the surprise hit dance-comedy movie Feel the Beat. Down has also directed The Black Balloon and The Honor List.

Netflix premieres Ivy & Bean on September 2.