Iwan Rheon is synonymous with his villainous roles. He is probably most recognizable for his performance as Ramsey Bolton in Game of Thrones, one of the show's most vicious antagonists. More recently, he has undertaken the role of Tenax, a ruthless figure who commands the underbelly of Rome in Peacock's original Those About to Die. He plays these exaggerated roles with such authority that it may come as a surprise that his best performance is the meek and misunderstood Simon Bellamy in the British superhero drama Misfits. Through Bellamy, Rheon shows his ability to be subtle but also explores character growth in a non-linear timeline. It is one of the most physically demanding roles in the show, and one of the show’s major storylines hinges on his performance being successful. He proved his prowess early on in his career, and no role since has ever quite matched the nuance of Simon.

Who Does Iwan Rheon Play in 'Misfits'?

Misfits follows five young people on community service who obtain supernatural powers in a freak electrical storm. Rheon plays the unassuming, shy Simon, who is a total contrast to the rest of the group. Where the others are outspoken and confident, Simon tends to lurk in the shadows and only really speaks when spoken to. Even on their first day, Alisha (Antonia Thomas), Nathan (Robert Sheehan), Kelly (Lauren Socha), and Curtis (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) all show resistance towards the probation worker and talk back. However, Rheon presents an inward stance; he is closed off and immediately sets himself apart from his fellow young offenders. In fact, Nathan persistently calls Simon derogatory nicknames and even refers to him as Barry for much of the first series, and Simon’s responses are always blunt but lacking in conviction.

The powers individuals receive in Misfits act as a reflection of their personalities, specifically their insecurities or aspirations. Rheon purposefully shows that Simon is used to blending into the background and often goes unnoticed. Therefore, when the storm hits, he gets the power of invisibility. For most of the first season, Simon is invisible and observing people from afar. It means Rheon’s performance doesn’t rely on dialogue but instead is centered on expression and physicality. He manages to convey confusion but also a sense of curiosity. Simon has been used to people looking past him his whole life, and discovering his power showcases that hesitation about whether he is actually invisible. His early storylines reflect his desire for closeness, particularly when a girl he is talking to online turns out to be the dead probation worker’s fiancée, Sally, who manages to emotionally manipulate Simon. Throughout the early episodes, Rheon shows Simon to be timid but also misread; mentally stronger than the others gave him credit for initially.

Simon Has the Biggest Character Growth in 'Misfits'

Simon’s character arc is the most dramatic of all the misfits, and what makes it even more complex is structurally is completely non-linear. Rheon plays different versions of the same character at various points in his timeline. These versions of Simon have to be distinctly different to indicate to the audience where in the timeline we are. There is a clear transition from the Simon from the beginning of the show and the peak of his characterization as the vigilante figure super-hoodie. He's grown past his nervousness and self-hating, and he becomes more assured and confident. These are the two extremes of his character, but what Rheon does so well is show the in-between developments. When he first learns that he and Alisha are together in the future, he doesn’t shy away as he would have done in the past, but he still shows clear insecurity and doubt.

Rheon maintains Simon’s brooding demeanor and short responses as that feels like a part of how he is as a person. However, his stance is more assured, and he learns to state his case. At the series’ beginning, Simon would often show hesitation towards the group’s antics but never had the confidence to say no or stop them. Often he would be dragged along, and when he accidentally killed Sally, he kept it hidden from the others. There was always a sense of disconnect between how the others thought and Simon. However, at the end of Season 3, when the timelines converge, Simon finally stands up for himself and says no to the group going public with their powers. Rather than staying in the shadows, he saves the group and realizes he can become super-hoodie. This moment makes the transition believable as Rheon shows Simon is initially nervous about being the hero and facing the situation head-on, but has accepted his fate and purpose. Simon was always the voice of reason, but his growth to become a vigilante figure for the misfits past selves is a huge character arc that Rheon facilitates with his performance.

Iwan Rheon Has Often Been Typecast as the Villain

Simon is so far from the types of role Iwan Rheon has become known for — and the performance only proves his versatility. Rheon has been too quickly associated with villainous roles, with Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones often cited as one of the shows most hated characters. Following Game of Thrones, Rheon played a killer in the underrated BBC series Wolf and most recently has been seen as the head of Rome’s biggest gambling tavern in Rome in Those About to Die. All these performances require exaggerated, authoritative performances, with Rheon needing to be believably strong and manipulative.

If you see Misfits after any of these shows, seeing Rheon as such a meek, quiet character is jolting, which highlights how impressive the performance is. Simon as super-hoodie still has an element of control, but Simon’s demeanor throughout is understated and straightforward. Rheon admitted to Radio Times that Game of Thrones was a “reputation-making role” for his career but expressed “all of sudden you’re getting offered lots of parts where they want you to do the same thing”. Misfits proves Iwan Rheon is a hugely versatile actor, and he shouldn’t always be typecast as the villain, with his Simon still remaining his most unique and impressive role.

