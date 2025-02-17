If you are one of the people who have patiently waited for the animated series Iyanu to finally come to life, Cartoon Network has excellent news for you. After announcing the series adaptation all the way back in 2022, the network has finally revealed exactly when you can expect to see the adventure: it premieres on linear TV on April 5, and you will be able to stream it on Max the following day, April 6.

Iyanu tells the story of the title character, a fearless young girl who lives in a magical land and spends her days studying history and the arts. Eager to exit her magical world and have a normal life, Iyanu is thrown in the opposite direction of her wishes once a source of divine powers is released. She then teams up with two friends and a magical blue leopard in order to investigate what unleashed that power.

The trailer of Iyanu reveals that she is the chosen one, but we're yet to discover what kind of task she is appointed to do. The trailer also reveals she has a unique connection with nature, which will be fundamental for her journey to fight whoever unleashed the mystic powers. Last but not least, the trailer also reveals that tensions will probably increase as episodes add up, and hints at a war that might start due to Iyanu's mission.

Is 'Iyanu' Based On a Comic Book?

The series is based on Iyanu: Child of Wonder, a graphic novel series that hails from YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics – the latter has published famous titles such as The Umbrella Academy and Hellboy. The series was created by Ryan Okupe, and the author was selected to adapt his own story for the screen, and he doubled down as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. In an official statement, the President of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Michael Ouweleen celebrated Iyanu's journey and teased the adventure that is about to take shape on our screens in a couple of months:

“It has been a hero’s journey for Roye and the team to bring this ambitious and stunning series to Cartoon Network and Max. This April, we all get to benefit from years of their effort and enter the super unique world they have created, filled with magic, mysterious enemies and divine powers.”

Iyanu draws inspiration from Nigerian culture, music, and mythology. The voice cast is composed of African actors and includes first-timers Serah Johnson and Samuel Kugbiyi, as well as Adesua Etomi-Wellington (JAPA), Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Big Score), Stella Damasus (Captured), Shaffy Bello (Reel Love) and Ike Ononye (The Lovers).

Cartoon Network debuts Iyanu on April 5. You can also stream it on Max a day later, April 6.