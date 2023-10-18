The Big Picture Bowie Jane is a strategic player who aligns herself with whoever is in power, frustrating some houseguests.

Matt's lies and secrets are catching up to him, as Cirie discovers his deception and no longer wants to protect him.

Bowie Jane is seen as a threat by Blue, who plans to target her if given the opportunity, but Bowie Jane prefers to stay under the radar to ensure her safety.

The final eight houseguests on Big Brother 25 are competing for the $750,000 prize. Izzy Gleicher was evicted and is watching former allies fight to be in the final two chairs on the reality TV show. Bowie Jane was burned by their alliance and is a floater in a great position. Izzy commented on her gameplay and why she's giving Matt Klotz a run for that prize money.

Izzy Says Bowie Jane Was Frustrating on Big Brother 25

The October 17 episode showed Jag Bains won the invisible Head of Household (HoH). He nominated Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim. He then won the veto and Blue won the second one to save herself. Blue has also worked hard to turn Matt and Jag against Cory Wurtenberger after he put her on the block and evicted Jared Fields in the double eviction. The episode ends with him considering putting Cory and America Lopez on the block. The live feeds revealed he went through with it and Cory incorrectly believes Bowie Jane is his close ally who will vote for him to stay.

"No one has Bowie Jane!" Izzy told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "Bowie Jane is [...] the perfect person to go wherever the power is. I mean she set herself up perfectly. If that's the game you wanna play, she is playing it perfectly. It's not a game that I enjoy and I gotta say it's pretty frustrating to work with that, like to be in a house with that type of player. But she's doing it."

Bowie Jane's Head of Household episode showed every houseguest after the other saying they feel safe with her in power except Felicia and Cirie Fields. Ultimately Cameron Hardin was evicted and became the first juror. "It's maybe turned from Matt being that person to Bowie Jane being that person and that's something I think is pretty interesting," Izzy said in reference to everyone thinking they had Matt on their side. "I think Matt's issue is that Cirie is learning how much he's lied or kept from her, and she's not gonna let him know she knows that," the flutist said. Izzy thinks Cirie will no longer try to protect Matt with this information.

It's true Cirie hoped Matt would be her shield and help take her to the end. She was also surprised to find out Cory thought he was so close to Bowie Jane. Cirie told Felicia that they needed to figure out how to get the houseguests to turn on the DJ. Blue has talked openly about putting Bowie Jane on the block if she ever wins HoH. That's not surprising since Blue wants to work closely with Matt and Jag. Bowie Jane is her biggest threat to that plan. So Bowie Jane should win HoH again with her target growing with time. But she likes to stay under the radar and accidentally won her first HoH. There is a good chance of Jag, who is allowed to play in the next HoH or Matt wins the next one. If so, she'll be safe for another week.