Love Is Blind stars usually make mistakes at some point on the show. But do they ever regret anything? Season 5 cast members are answering questions from fans on social media. Izzy Zapata revealed he has one regret about his decision on the Netflix show leading up to the finale, which will reveal if he said "I do" or "I don't" with Stacy Snyder at the altar.

Izzy Regrets One Pivotal Moment Filming Love Is Blind

Izzy answered questions from fans on Instagram five days before the finale was released on Netflix. "Do you regret whatever choice you made?" someone asked. "If there's anything I regret is my behavior in ONE certain moment, but I don't regret speaking the truth." Another person asked how he's handling all the hate comments. "Accountability is key," he answered. Izzy doesn't regret doing the show and shares that it was the "best experience of my life and I wouldn't change a thing."

So what does Izzy regret? His answer was vague, but he shared a regret on The Viall Files. Host Nick Viall asked if he stands by how he approached Johnie Maraist. "I honestly that was so out of character of me," he answered. He admitted being intoxicated while filming. "My delivery was poor," he said. "Like looking back at that it's so cringe. That's not how I am and I apologize to her for that after the show. I saw her in person." Izzy said he regretted his delivery but not the message.

Izzy explained that he heard from multiple women in the cast that Johnie said bad things about him after he picked Stacy. He said this happened a couple of days before the barbecue with the cast where he confronted her. The episodes showed Izzy pulling aside Johnie and confronting her for saying the same thing to him and Chris Fox in the pods. Johnie admitted that was the case, and then Izzy called her sketchy. Johnie later accused Izzy of calling her a bad person.

Izzy also told the podcast host that the men didn't tell each other who they were interested in the pods, so it wouldn't affect their relationship. That wasn't the case with the women and Johnie didn't like that Stacy didn't tell her about her interest in Izzy. He said Stacy knew the whole time that he was also dating Johnie in the pods.

Izzy regrets how he handled the situation with Johnie. But it looks like he has another regret tied to a moment on the final day. The show left off with Stacy finding out about Izzy's bad credit as they packed up their things. The final episode will be released on Friday, October 13. The reunion for the season hasn't been announced, but it'll probably be full of drama. Only two couples made it to the altar, which is a first for the show. The other couples broke up early in the process or agreed to date each other off the show.