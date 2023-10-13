The Big Picture Izzy withheld financial information from Stacy because he wanted to have a calm and thorough conversation about it, which couldn't be done in a short amount of time.

The couple's busy schedules and exhaustion made it difficult for them to have meaningful conversations about finances outside of the pods and before the wedding.

Izzy expressed his disappointment during the finale, questioning why Stacy was still single at 33 while he was willing to provide everything she wanted, regardless of material possessions. However, he later clarified that he was upset and believes Stacy deserves to be happy.

Spoiler Warning! This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5 Episode 10

Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder fell in love in the Love Is Blind pods having fun. The couple had no problem with sexual attraction, but their different lifestyles were apparent. Izzy recently got a passport for the first time before going on the show, which surprised Stacy, who is an avid traveler. Stacy's father was impressed by Izzy, but felt he lacked in similar lifestyle. Episode 10 showed the couple making their decision to get married two days after Stacy found out some important financial information on the Netflix show that Izzy didn't initially tell her. Izzy addressed comments he made about Stacy's failed relationships after she shot him down at the altar.

Izzy Explains Why He Witheld Financial Information From Stacy

Izzy had Johnie Maraist as his number one until the last day in the pods. He chose Stacy instead and Johnie told another cast member that he had bad credit. Stacy didn't find this out until they were packing up their apartment to prepare for their wedding. So why did he not tell Stacy sooner? "I wanted it to be different in the sense of we're gonna like sit down and literally list everything out, which I figured you can't do in five minutes," he told the Black Bi Reality podcast. That left the time they had together out of the pods and before the wedding as the window to talk finances.

"We went back to work once we got home," he said. "So it's like working eight to five. Like, 'Boom! You gotta be here to film here or film there.' And by the time it's the end of the day, it's like midnight or 1 am. I got to go to work the next day, and I'm exhausted." There is one more reason why Izzy waited. "Honestly, it's a big deal," he said. "But I didn't think it was going to be like a make-or-break kind of scenario."

Izzy Addresses Talking About Stacy's Age During Love Is Blind Finale

Episode 10 showed Izzy ready to marry Stacy and confident they could get through anything. However, he did reveal the last time they talked it was about taking some space to process things. Stacy told her family she was less sure and kept changing her mind if she'd say "I do" or "I don't." Ultimately, she said at the altar that they needed more time and couldn't marry him.

Izzy was heartbroken while Stacy was relieved after the ceremony. He told her they were at different places. Izzy said in an interview he wanted unconditional love where a credit score or the car he drives doesn't matter. "None of that matters to me," he said. "It makes me wonder, 'Why are you 33 and single and not married?' I'm 29 years old, and I can give you everything that a f-cking rich, 45-year-old man that you always go for and always felt can't give you."

He addressed this comment on the podcast. "I think that was just--I was upset in the moment," Izzy said. "Stacy is an amazing girl, and she deserves to be happy, and she doesn't want that happy ending." He said he was "devastated" at that moment and she deserves love.