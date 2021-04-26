Amazon Studios has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary, The Boy From Medellín, focusing on Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin. The film gives audiences an intimate look at Balvin the week before the most important show of his career: a sold-out concert in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. As he prepares for the show, however, the streets explode with political unrest following corruption, police brutality, and more, forcing Balvin to grapple with his social responsibility as an artist and the mental health struggles that come with it.

The Boy From Medellín will continue director Matthew Heineman’s focus on tackling socio-political stories. With films such as Cartel Land and City of Ghosts, the Oscar-nominated documentarian has shown his talent in handling sensitive but important topics. In addition to addressing the protests in Colombia, The Boy From Medellín doubles as a concert film, which will show the versatility of Heineman.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: ‘Cartel Land’ Director Matthew Heineman on Filming During a Shootout and More

The trailer largely focuses on Balvin’s two sides of himself: the international superstar J Balvin and the kid from Medellín, José. The film asks an interesting question regarding artists’ responsibility to their hometown and speaking up for political purposes. While Balvin feels his duty is to entertain and distract his audience, José feels he should say and do more. With Heineman’s expert direction, this interpersonal tension juxtaposed with the backdrop of the political unrest at the time will surely compel audiences.

The Boy From Medellín arrives on Amazon Prime May 7. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for The Boy From Medellín below.

From Academy Award®-nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War) comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. But as the performance draws ever closer, the streets explode with growing political unrest, forcing the Latin Grammy-winning musician to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist to his country and his legions of fans around the globe. As the public pressure of the approaching concert heightens, behind the scenes Balvin also continues to deal with the anxiety and depression that has plagued him for years. Shot entirely in the dramatic week leading up to the concert, THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN gives us unprecedented access to “Reggaeton's Global Ambassador,” and provides an immersive look into one of the most pivotal and emotionally charged moments of his life.

KEEP READING: New ‘Nomadland’ Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of Chloé Zhao’s Oscar Frontrunner

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mare of Easttown' Episode 2 Recap: "An Angry Scared Father" The second episode of the HBO murder drama continues to pull back the curtain on the show's mysteries.

Read Next