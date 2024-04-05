The Big Picture J. Smith-Cameron joins Hacks for Season 3, promising to bring her comedic timing to the show.

The third season of Hacks introduces new guest stars like Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt and Christina Hendricks.

Fans can look forward to Deborah Vance's continued journey in the entertainment industry when Hacks Season 3 premieres on Max on May 2.

There's no such thing as starring in too many successful television series, and that's something J. Smith-Cameron knows very well. According to Variety, the actress has joined the third season of Hacks in a recurring guest role, which means viewers can expect to see her frequently in the latest episodes of Deborah Vance's (Jean Smart) story. The character Smith-Cameron is set to portray is currently kept under wraps, and there's no telling how she's going to fit into the narrative of Hacks now that the famous comedian and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) have gone on separate ways both personally and professionally.

J. Smith-Cameron recently gained plenty of popularity after playing Gerri in Succession, one of the most successful television series in the history of HBO. The character was one of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) most trusted executives, and she was involved in an unpredictable relationship with one of the businessman's sons, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin). Smith-Cameron was also recently seen as Sherri Miller in The Year Between, the independent drama written and directed by Alex Heller. There's no denying that the performer's comedic timing always improves the projects she's a part of, and J. Smith-Cameron sharing the screen with Jean Smart is something audiences can look forward to in the near future.

The third season of Hacks, created by created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, will be released after the series went through a couple of delays. The new episodes of the acclaimed comedy are ready to follow Deborah Vance as she continues enjoying the latest stage of her career. The only problem for the talented artist is the fact that the second season of Hacks saw Deborah stepping out of Ava's life. But, as viewers can tell from the trailers released for the upcoming season, life will give them an opportunity to be reunited.

The Fabulous Guest Stars of 'Hacks'

Considering how Hacks follows Vance as she makes her way through the entertainment industry, it's always easy for the series to find ways to introduce famous guest stars who either portray a fictional version of themselves or characters Deborah runs into. And the upcoming third season won't be the exception, with Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt and Christina Hendricks being some of the guest stars cast in the new episodes of Hacks.

The third season of Hacks premieres on Max on May 2. The first two seasons are streaming now on Max.

Hacks Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

