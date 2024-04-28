The Big Picture Jabba the Hutt was originally planned to appear in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope but was cut due to technical limitations.

George Lucas intended to replace the character with stop-motion animation, but ultimately had to wait until Return of the Jedi to debut Jabba.

The CGI version of Jabba paved the way for digital characters like Jar Jar Binks and future CGI characters.

The Star Wars franchise certainly has one of the greatest rogue’s galleries of any science fiction media sagas in history. While many of the franchise’s greatest antagonists are Sith Lords, Imperial officers, and other agents of the dark side, the Star Wars series has always done a great job at fleshing out the “hive of scum and villainy” that is not affiliated with just one faction. No character represents the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars universe better than Jabba the Hutt, the vicious gangster that dominated the planet of Tatooine and runs a galactic criminal regime. While the character was memorably first brought to life with gruesome practical effects in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, George Lucas had a much different version of Jabba the Hutt in mind when first creating Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope.

Jabba the Hutt Was Originally in ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'

To say that the creation of the first installment in the Star Wars franchise was a difficult experience for the cast and crew would be a vast understatement; the stress of the film’s production was so rife with malfunctioning technology, necessary reshoots, and temperamental weather conditions that it sent George Lucas into the hospital. Although the groundbreaking achievements by the burgeoning special effects department at Industrial Lights and Magic earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, some of Lucas’ more ambitious ideas for Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope simply weren’t possible when the movie was produced. Given the limitations of visual effects at the time, some of the footage Lucas shot had to be left on the cutting room floor.

One of the most important storylines in Star Wars - Episode IV- A New Hope involved the conflict between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Jabba, who put a price on his head after the dumping of spice during a smuggling mission. In one of the film’s most infamous scenes, Han shoots the bounty hunter Greedo at the Mos Eisley Cantina after the alien villain attempts to collect Jabba’s reward. Although Lucas and producer Gary Kurtz eventually agreed that the scene with Greedo established the pressure that Han was under to avoid detection, another scene for Star Wars: Episode VI- A New Hope with Jabba was shot in which Jabba was portrayed by the Irish actor Declan Mullholland.

In the original scene, Mulholland wears a western-style jacket and overcoat that gives him a striking resemblance to a villain from a classic gunslinger movie. Although Lucas claimed that he intended to replace Mulholland with a digital recreation of Jabba in post-production, it’s unclear how much of the later Star Wars franchise he had mapped out at the time; Han originally refers to Jabba as “an incredible human being,” and a much different looking version of the character debuted in the official Star Wars adaptation from Marvel Comics in 1977.

George Lucas Changed Jabba in the ‘Star Wars’ Special Edition

George Lucas had planned to replace the footage of Declan Mullholland with stop-motion animation, similar to the groundbreaking work in 1933’s King Kong that had inspired some of Star Wars’ creature designs. Unfortunately, Lucas was informed by his special effects department that since the film was shot on a 35mm and 50mm lens, adding in an insert character would simply not be possible. Given the constraints that Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope was already facing to meet its intended release date, Lucas chose to cut the Jabba scene from A New Hope. Jabba wouldn't make his cinematic debut until Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when ILM was able to develop the advanced puppetry and makeup effects needed to bring Jabba to life.

Although he chose not to direct any of the other installments in the original trilogy, Lucas decided to make additional changes to the first three films in the Star Wars saga when they were re-released theatrically in 1997 as “Special Editions.” With the assistance of ILM visual effects and animation supervisor Steve Williams, Lucas added in a CGI version of Jabba to replace Mullholland in the deleted scene. The updated version of Jabba was made to resemble the practical effects used in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi. This and the addition of Boba Fett in the background via bluescreen created a greater continuity between the two films by teasing their later feud.

Jabba's CGI Appearance Laid the Groundwork for ‘Star Wars’ Digital Characters

The CGI in the “Special Edition” of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope may be rudimentary at best, but the insertion of a digital character into a live-action scene was groundbreaking in 1997. The scene inspired the addition of Ahmed Best’s Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, who became the first major CGI character in a live-action film. While Andy Serkis would be credited for bringing respect to motion capture performances, it was Lucas and Best that did it first.

Jabba the Hutt remains one of the most beloved Star Wars villains, as he represents a unique figure within the franchise’s seedy underbelly. While Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro once planned a Star Wars spinoff film based around the character, plans for the Jabba film failed to materialize.

