Jabba the Hutt returns in this upcoming LEGO Star Wars set, which features an iconic location for Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Jabba's Sail Barge is the next set in this collection, featuring many of the film's iconic characters, and nearly 4,000 pieces to put together. This Star Wars is part of LEGO's 25th anniversary with the Lucasfilms franchise and is set to release in early October.

Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) will cost $499.99, containing 11 minifigures and a total piece count of 3942. When fully built, Jabba's Sail Barge is measured at 25cm wide, 77cm long, and 25 cm tall. Aside from Jabba the Hutt, other minifigures included in the set are Huttsalyer Leia, C-3PO, R2D2, Bib Fortuna, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, a Gamorrean Guard, and Salacious Crumb. Since this is part of the 25th-anniversary celebration, it also includes a celebratory brick that can be attached to the set's information plaque.

Jabba the Hutt has appeared in previous LEGO Star Wars sets in the past. A smaller version of his Sail Barge was once released in 2006. It had a retail price of $74.99 and only contained 781 pieces and nine minifigures. In addition, his Palace had two releases, one in 2003 and the other in 2012.

Who is Jabba the Hutt in the 'Star Wars' Universe?

Jabba the Hut made his first appearance in Return of the Jedi in 1983. He was a crime lord and Tatooine's Daimyo and had a major influence on the Outer Rim during the Republic and Imperial Era. Outside the films, the Hutt was featured in 2008's The Clone Wars animated film and the TV series. Unfortunately, Jabba was killed in Return of the Jedi by Princess Leia during a rescue operation to save Luke Skywalker.

Since Jabba's death, Bib Fortuna took over Jabba's palace, until Boba Fett and Fennec took over during the post-credits scene in The Mandalorian Season 2, making the bounty hunter the newest Daimyo of Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.

Despite having a major appearance in Episode VI, Jabba was mentioned in A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. During the 1997 Special Edition release for Episode IV, Jabba was added using CGI, replacing the actor, Declan Mulholland, a stand-in during a deleted scene in the movie. The scene was later refined in later DVD releases.

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, along with the rest of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga are available to stream on Disney Plus. Jabba's Sail Barge will be available to purchase for LEGO VIPs on October 3, then to the public on October 6.

