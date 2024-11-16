Even comedy legends have bad movies, and now one of Adam Sandler's worst is available on a free streaming service. The king of funny voices and weird bits doesn't always succeed and his attempt at The Nutty Professor failed pretty spectacularly. Now available on VIZIO's streaming platform, WatchFree+, if you have a VIZIO device, you can watch the 2011 film Jack and Jill this month. In the holiday film, Sandler plays a brother and a sister who shouldn't ever see each other and yet are forced together for Thanksgiving.

The film, which also stars Al Pacino and Katie Holmes, currently sits at a 3% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 36%. Not even the Sandler heads could explain this one. Jack (Sandler) basically hates his sister Jill (also Sandler) and instead of just telling her to not visit him anymore, he ropes her into staying well past the holiday to lure in a major client. Obviously, things go wrong because he doesn't actually want her there! You also have Pacino playing himself and the whole thing is just not Sandler at his finest, despite it being the highest-grossing Thanksgiving movie ever.

The film is described as follows:

"Thanksgiving is usually a happy time, but ad executive Jack (Adam Sandler) dreads the holiday because his twin sister, Jill (also Sandler), makes her annual visit. When Jack and his sister get off on the wrong foot, the only way to make it right is to invite her to stay through Hanukkah. But, when actor Al Pacino (Al Pacino), whom Jack desperately needs to star in a commercial, takes a shine to Jill, Jack may be forced to extend his sister's visit even longer."

If You Want to Complete Adam Sandler's Filmography, You Might as Well Stream 'Jack and Jill' For Free

It really is hilarious to think about the fact that if you want to complete all of Pacino's filmography, you have to watch Jack and Jill. But hey, he chose to be in this movie. It is not, unfortunately, one of those comedies that are so bad they're good. Still, if you are a fan of Billy Madison or even Little Nicky and want to finish all of Sandler's work, at least you can stream it on VIZIO's WatchFree+.

You can check out Jack and Jill on the streaming service now along with higher-rated films like Oscar winner Black Hawk Down and the original The Crow.

Jack and Jill

Family guy, Jack Sadelstein, prepares for the annual event he always dreads--the Thanksgiving visit of his fraternal twin sister, the needy, and passive-aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave. Release Date November 11, 2011 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Al Pacino , Elodie Tougne , Rohan Chand , Eugenio Derbez , David Spade Runtime 91 Main Genre Comedy Writers Steve Koren , Ben Zook Tagline His twin sister is coming for the holidays...And it ain't pretty Website http://www.jackandjill-movie.com/ Expand

