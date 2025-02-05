The upcoming new version of Anaconda will take audiences on a thrilling ride, with new characters attempting to survive against the titular giant snake. Jack Black found a very creative way to share with the public the list of actors who will be starring in the new iteration of the 1997 adventure. In a short video, the artist comes up with a song that lists the major players who are attached to Anaconda. Confirming that Steve Zahn, Daniela Melchior ,and Thandiwe Newton are ready to face off against the titular creature. The blockbuster is getting ready to keep audiences on the edge of their seats during the upcoming holiday season.

It had been previously confirmed that Jack Black and Paul Rudd would star in Anaconda. The Ant-Man star was also present during Black's unique announcement, with both actors practicing their Portuguese as principal photography for the project continues. Not much is known about the premise of Anaconda, but the characters Black and Rudd will be portraying have been confirmed. The Kung Fu Panda icon will be stepping into the shoes of Doug McCallister, a wedding videographer. Paul Rudd will play a background actor called Ronald Griffen, Jr. It's too early to know which of these characters will make it out of Anaconda alive.

The cast of Anaconda has appeared in a wide variety of successful projects in recent years. Steve Zahn was seen as Mark Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus, the HBO anthology centered around the mysteries that take place in a luxurious resort chain. And before signing on to star in the next version of Anaconda, Daniela Melchior made a statement when she appeared in both The Suicide Squad and in Fast X.

Who Is Directing 'Anaconda'?

The new version of Anaconda will be directed by Tom Gormican. The filmmaker also wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside Kevin Etten. Before working on the upcoming comedy about a group of unusual people confronting a dangerous monster, Gormican worked on the development of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The comedic tone of Anaconda will allow the director to bring out the best from his charismatic leads. Audiences are already familiar with the stars of the movie, and the Jumanji franchise has made it clear how there's still an appetite for jungle adventures on the big screen.

Anaconda premieres in theaters in the United States on Christmas Day. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.