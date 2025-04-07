Hits like A Minecraft Movie generally impact the careers of everybody involved, both in front of and behind the camera. Director Jared Hess, whose previous claim to fame was the cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite, has never worked on a project of this size. No doubt he'll be on every studio's shortlist from now on. But stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa are no strangers to blockbuster success. Momoa, in fact, has delivered a billion-dollar-grossing hit for Warner Bros. already, with the first Aquaman. Black, on the other hand, has several successful franchises under his belt, and the record-breaking performance of A Minecraft Movie has helped him achieve major personal goals.

Thanks to the film's $301 million opening weekend haul at the global box office, the combined total of every movie that Black has appeared in is now mere days away from hitting the $10 billion mark. Black's career box office haul currently sits at an incredible $9.64 billion worldwide, but this is enough for him to have overtaken the likes of Hugh Jackman, Brad Pitt, and Steve Carell. Black is currently ranked 63 on the all-time leading stars list, and if A Minecraft Movie is eventually able to pass $1 billion globally, he'll break into the top 50 on the all-time list. The benchmark, as things stand, is $10.3 billion.

Over the course of his storied career, Black has headlined four films in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and has appeared in two blockbuster Jumanji movies. In fact, they're his biggest (live-action) hits, having grossed a combined total of nearly $1.8 billion worldwide. The most successful movie that he has ever been a part of remains The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed around $1.3 billion worldwide a couple of years ago. Incidentally, A Minecraft Movie beat Super Mario Bros.' record this weekend, as it delivered the biggest domestic debut for a video game adaptation.

Black Has Also Starred in Non-Franchise Blockbusters