Conan has been TBS’s longest-running late-night talk show and sadly, all good things must come to an end. The Conan O’Brien-led show has given us years of great interviews and laughs but now, we’re winding down on the final few weeks of episodes. Due to COVID restrictions, O’Brien has been doing his show with no audience the past year, but for the final two weeks of performances, fans are allowed in and the line-up of guests has been released. They’re really sending Conan out in style, as Jack Black has been announced as the show's very last guest.

Black joins a power-house of guests for Conan's last few joins, including Martin Short, Bill Hader, Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove, and Patton Oswalt.

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED: Watch: Conan O’Brien Announces Final Episode of ‘Conan’ Will Air in June on TBS

O'Brien has always pushed the boundaries on what we knew about late-night television. Part of that is due to O’Brien’s style of comedy as well as his ability to just have a conversation with his guests. It’s why fans came back week after week and why so many celebrities like to go talk on Conan to promote their projects.

The press release gave details for fans on where to go to try and get tickets to O’Brien’s last few shows at the Largo Theater.

“After more than a year of doing shows without a live studio audience, “CONAN” will finally welcome fans at the Largo Theater during the final two weeks. Following all LA County Covid Guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination. At this time, masks will be required. Tickets are available now. For more information and to enter the free ticket lottery, go to Teamcoco.com/Tickets.”

This isn’t the end for O’Brien though. The titan has plans on moving to HBO Max with a new show. Still, TBS has been Conan’s home for over a decade and to see it end, even if we’ll see O’Brien elsewhere, is still a bittersweet pill to swallow. But this line-up of guests is stacked and a perfect way to send him off.

The final episode of Conan with special guest Black, will air as an hour-long special on June 24 on TBS. Conan airs at 10:00 PM ET/PT.

KEEP READING: ‘Ziwe’: Hilarious Trailer for Showtime’s Newest Late-Night Show Confronts Racism and Great Guests

Share Share Tweet Email

New Trailer for ‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52’ Dives Deep on Its Unique Subject The documentary sets out to track down the mysterious whale at its center.

Read Next