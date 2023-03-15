Jack Black is re-teaming with Bobby and Peter Farrelly to bring some Christmas cheer to audiences around the world. Deadline reports that the trio are reuniting for the first time since 2001's Shallow Hal to make Dear Santa, which will see Black take the lead role and Bobby Farrelly to direct, while Peter Farrelly will produce the film.

The plot will focus on a young boy who, after a simple spelling mistake, sends his yearly letter to the North Pole somewhere slightly further south, where it arrives with Satan. The project was recently teased by Black on social media when he posted a photo of himself surrounded by Christmas decorations without context. Starring alongside Black in the cast are Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, PJ Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech and Austin Post, while the script is written by the Farrellys and Ricky Blitt, from an idea by Dan Ewen.

The Team Reunites After 'Shallow Hal'

Black first worked with the Farrellys on Shallow Hal which was a sleeper hit at the box office, earning strong reviews and a cult following. The movie saw Black's Hal, who was obsessed with idealistic standards of female beauty, hypnotized to see inner beauty and ending up falling in love with Gwyneth Paltrow's Rosemary, a 300lb woman who he can only see as the most beautiful woman in the world.

RELATED: Jack Black's Bowser Looms Over Mushroom Kingdom in New 'The Mario Bros. Movie' Poster

The Farrellys are renowned worldwide for their work on immensely successful comedy films, including the undisputed classic Dumb & Dumber, Kingpin, There's Something About Mary and Me, Myself & Irene. Bobby Farrelly's latest film, Champions, which stars Woody Harrelson was released in theaters on March 10. Peter Farrelly won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the film Green Book, which starred Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. The film was based on the true story of a 1962 tour of the Deep South by African American pianist Don Shirley and Italian American bouncer and later actor Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga, who served as Shirley's driver and bodyguard. The film also won Farrelly an Oscar as a producer, when it was awarded Best Picture by the Academy in 2019.

Black will next be seen in Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the voice of Bowser, which will be released in April 2023, while this summer he heads on a European tour with his musical group Tenacious D alongside Kyle Gass. You can check out the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie down below.