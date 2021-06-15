Jack Black and Ice Cube are set to star in new Sony comedy Oh Hell No, which has already been given a prime summer 2022 release date. The high concept comedy will mark the first fictional feature from director Kitao Sakurai, who helmed Netflix’s hidden camera comedy Bad Trip, in over a decade, having previously directed the 2010 crime thriller Aardvark.

Black will also produce alongside Roz Music, with former Sony Co-President of Production and studio veteran Matt Tolmach involved through his Tolmach Productions banner, while Brittany Morrissey will oversee the project.

RELATED: ‘Bad Trip’ Deleted Scenes Feature Chris Rock and Pranks Gone Wrong

The plot follows Black’s Sherman, who falls in love with the mother of Ice Cube’s character Will, and his reaction to the budding romance is what gives the film its title. The script is credited to a whole host of comedic talents including Old School’s Scot Armstrong, Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver, Rick and Morty’s Jessica Gao and 22 Jump Street’s Rodney Rothman, so we can at least expect plenty of big laughs given their respective filmographies.

Any further specifics in regards to the story remain under wraps for now, but there’s something bizarrely exciting and inherently hilarious about the prospect of seeing two 51 year-olds with diametrically opposed screen personas face off in a broad comedy where one tries to stop the other from getting romantically involved with his mom, and you can almost picture the look on Ice Cube’s permanently scowling face when he’s pitted against Black’s signature blend of exuberance and boisterous enthusiasm.

Ice Cube has always been an underrated comic talent, with his brilliantly furious deadpan stylings and angry delivery resulting in big hits like the Friday and Barbershop trilogies, as well as a pair of Ride Along and Jump Street films. Meanwhile, you almost always know exactly what you’re going to get from Black, and looking at the talent involved, Oh Hell No has more than enough potential to bring out the best in both stars.

Oh Hell No is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies of 2021 So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

Florence Pugh on Joining the MCU and Why the 'Black Widow' Fight Scenes Were Her Favorite Part of Playing Yelena The actress also talks about her character's relationship to Natasha Romanoff.

Read Next