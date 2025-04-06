As time goes by, Jack Black has become an underappreciated asset in films. As an actor and overall creative artist, Black possesses incredible range, but lately, he has found a comfortable lane in family-friendly entertainment. His innate charm and likability make him an immediate draw for something as silly and juvenile as the upcoming Minecraft movie. When dialed in and aligned with the right director and script, Black has proven to be a worthwhile dramatic actor. With such an indelible presence, the ideal Black performance uses his screen persona to subvert audience expectations and unlock something dark and disturbing about his childlike aura. Dark and disturbing is the theme behind Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach's cynical dramedy starring Nicole Kidman about perhaps the most dysfunctional family, where Black's typical lovable and sincere character is revealed to have a twisted secret.

Jack Black Plays a Slacker With a Dark Truth in 'Margot at the Wedding'

Never has one performance served as the picture-perfect prototype for an actor's unique skills quite like Jack Black's turn as slacker-turned-substitute teacher Dewey Finn in School of Rock. An infusion of his juvenile complexity and undeniable likability, Richard Linklater's formative comedy for a generation of younger viewers paved the way for Black's career as a leading man. However, it was only under Linklater's direction in his 2011 black comedy/biographical crime story, Bernie, that Black expanded his performance repertoire and challenged his leading man status. In between these films was Margot at the Wedding, which saw Black threatening to damage his nice-guy affectation by playing the ultimate creep.

Although he operates in a familiar and palatable realm of grounded dramedies about families and friendships, Noah Baumbach is quite the cynic, using his approachable setups to explore humanity's misanthropic and selfish tendencies, particularly through the lens of divorce, as seen in The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story. Baumbach followed up Squid and the Whale, his critical breakthrough, with his most black-hearted effort to date, with the characters in Margot at the Wedding making his previous dysfunctional families look like a '50s sitcom. The 2007 film centers around two sisters, Margot (Kidman) and Pauline (Jennifer Jason Leigh, Baumbach's then-wife), re-acquainting at the latter's wedding. Pauline, much to her estranged sister's chagrin, is about to wed Malcolm (Black), a failed rockstar and overall slacker who Margot thinks is unworthy.

Jack Black Matches Noah Baumbach's Cynical Tone in 'Margot at the Wedding'