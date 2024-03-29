Jack Black will make his return as Po in the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the wildly successful franchise Kung Fu Panda. Without a doubt, Black’s portrayal of the lovable panda has captivated audiences worldwide, with viewers asking for more Kung Fu adventure and fun. What makes Black such a beloved actor is his commitment to each character he portrays, making sure that he plays them with remarkable depth and complexity. Whether he's making audiences laugh with his infectious humor or tugging at their heartstrings with his emotional depth, Black's versatility is not to be challenged.

Black's illustrious career is more than proof of his incredible talent and dedication to acting. With a unique ability to seamlessly blend comedy and drama, Black has carved out a niche for himself as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. From his breakout role in School of Rock, where he established his comedic prowess, to his poignant performance in Bernie, Black has consistently delivered captivating performances across a huge list of films.

10 ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ (2017)

After more than 20 years, the beloved classic adventure movie Jumanji finally received a worthy sequel. Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle elevates and takes the concept of its predecessor by giving it a contemporary twist. In the movie, the protagonists arrive and become trapped in Jumanji through a video game instead of a board game.

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Black plays the role of Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon, a middle-aged man who is trapped in the body of a teenage girl. Thanks to Black’s impeccable comedic timing, he was able to make it work by capturing the essence of a teenage girl, resulting in sidesplitting laughs from audiences. For sure, audiences will often find themselves on the edge of their seats while watching Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as the main characters face off against dangerous creatures, navigate treacherous landscapes, and demystify the intricate secrets of the game.

9 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ (2022)

Not a lot of people had faith that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was going to defy expectations, but they were ultimately proved wrong. The movie opens up with Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) who are satisfied with their everyday lives as plumbers in Brooklyn. But things quickly change for them as they find themselves in the parallel universe of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The brothers are tasked with rescuing Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the dirty hands of the megalomaniac Bowser (Black). While there are a lot of complaints from fans who say that the film wasn’t super faithful to the source material, The Super Mario Bros. Movie proves to be a fun film that infuses new energy into the beloved game franchise.

8 'High Fidelity' (2000)

An adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, High Fidelity is a comedy-drama film that’s sure to take viewers for a ride. Centering around a man named Rob Gordon (John Cusack), High Fidelity follows Rob’s decision to revisit his past relationships to figure out what went wrong. Ultimately, the movie sees Rob reconcile with his fear of commitment and own up to the mistakes he made.

Beyond its humor-filled scenes, High Fidelity is a love letter to music and self-discovery. In it, Black’s role as Barry proves to be a good character for Rob to riff on as they go off in a scene where they list down five of their favorite pieces of music media. While the movie won awards, including a BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, some cinephiles think that it’s an overrated cult classic as they perceive its meaning and message to be twisted.

7 ‘Tropic Thunder’ (2008)

Black plays one of the main roles in Ben Stiller’s satirical action movie Tropic Thunder. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of self-obsessed thespians who are trying to create a big-budget war movie. Unfortunately for them, the area they’re in soon becomes entrenched in a war conflict that forces them to take up arms.

The character Jeff Portnoy, a beloved comedic actor who is struggling with addiction, is masterfully brought to life by Black. Black shines during the moments when Portnoy goes through withdrawal, as he balances the vulnerability of the scene with his hilarious acting skills. Apart from its star-studded cast, Tropic Thunder probably has the best Tom Cruise cameo in the history of film. Despite being well-received for its incredible performances, clever satire, and sharp script, the movie was criticized due to its portrayal of mental health issues and its use of blackface.

6 ‘The Holiday’ (2006)

For those who are in the mood for a feel-good movie, The Holiday is a good candidate. In the movie, a charming but unconfident journalist named Iris (Kate Winslet) swaps homes with an American movie producer named Amanda (Cameron Diaz) — with both women looking for a change of scenery for the holidays. Black plays the role of Miles in the movie, a humble and friendly film composer who quickly bonds with Iris.

What makes The Holiday a great and wholesome romantic comedy is its focus on self-discovery, friendship, and love. The adventures that Iris and Amanda go through during their time away from their home invite viewers to take chances and open themselves to new and thrilling experiences. It’s the perfect film to watch for those who are about to have a cozy night with their friends or family.

5 ‘King Kong’ (2005)

A lot of moviegoers were excited to see the classic tale of King Kong be remade by Peter Jackson due to his incredible adaptation of the epic The Lord of the Rings novel. The familiar plot of the movie goes like this: a film crew goes to Skull Island to create a grand film. However, they soon find out that the island is ruled by a giant gorilla named Kong, who becomes fascinated with the struggling actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) — kidnapping her and protecting her from the dangers posed by the island.

Black plays the ambitious but naive filmmaker Carl Denham in the movie. Just like Jackson’s previous films, King Kong proves to be an incredible visual treat, with its special effects that bring the famous gorilla to life in incredible detail. It’s a worthy modern retelling of the classic movie — and critics seem to think so as it scored three Academy Awards.

Based on the memoir of John Callahan, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is a moving movie that showcases the strength of the human spirit. In the movie, a quadriplegic cartoonist played by Joaquin Phoenix struggles with substance abuse issues due to his traumatic experience of losing control over his legs. He then hesitantly joins an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting where he meets interesting personalities, including Dexter, played by Black.

One of the most stirring moments in the movie involves Dexter, as he opens up about his own struggle with alcoholism and shares his story with pure vulnerability. Audiences will surely feel moved thanks to Black’s delicate approach to the scene, capturing the character’s pain with incredible depth and nuance. Despite its emotional plot and stellar acting performances, the movie did get some criticism as some viewers felt that the portrayal of disability in the movie was unduly straightforward.

3 ‘Kung Fu Panda’ (2008)

Perhaps the most popular and beloved animated martial arts film of all time is Kung Fu Panda. In the movie, Black voices the protagonist Po, who is a clumsy and lovable panda who aspires to become a kung fu master. Fortunately for Po, he unexpectedly becomes the Dragon Warrior — the chosen one who is prophesied to face and defeat a villainous snow leopard.

Despite his difficulties training at the hands of the strict Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), Po perseveres. Adults and kids are sure to enjoy the movie as Kung Fu Panda is both charming and hilarious. It also bears noting that the animation works in the movie as it captures the beauty of ancient China while also being fluid enough to work during action-filled and humorous scenes, such as when Po and Tai Lung (Ian McShane) finally faced off at the Valley of Peace.

2 ‘Bernie’ (2011)

While Richard Linklater is most known for his Before trilogy and Boyhood, he has also released an incredible gem of a movie titled Bernie. Based on real events, Bernie follows the titular character who is a funeral director in a cozy Texas town. The movie takes a sinister turn as Bernie murders an unpleasant but wealthy widow due to her controlling behavior.

Bernie effectively tells its dark story thanks to Black’s brilliant performance as Bernie. The way Black showcases his ability to charm audiences even in the midst of a complex and morally ambiguous storyline. There’s also the true crime aspect of Bernie, which is made more exciting by the movie’s tight pacing and incredible storytelling. Because of all that, Bernie was well-loved by critics, with Black earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

1 ‘School of Rock’ (2003)

In 2003, the world was rocked by a cinematic gem that instantly became a beloved classic. In School of Rock, Black assumes the role of Dewey Finn, a down-and-out musician who fakes being a substitute music teacher at a snooty prep school. Desperate for money, he tries his best to find and nurture the talents of his students by forming a rock band with them.

The film's soundtrack is a rock lover's dream, featuring iconic hits from bands like Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and AC/DC. The young cast, including Miranda Cosgrove and Joey Gaydos Jr., delivered standout performances, which boosted the movie’s charm. Because of its electrifying music and energy, as well as its heartwarming story, School of Rock easily resonated with viewers of all ages.

