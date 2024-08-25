It was recently announced that the adventure-horror feature, Anaconda, may return to the big screen, with Jack Black and Paul Rudd currently in talks to star. While it was reported that the upcoming feature would lean towards a comedy rather than the adventure-horror genre of the previous Anaconda, Deadline has now confirmed that the new movie will not be a remake of the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

While the plot has yet to be revealed, the feature is said to showcase a new take on the snake that appeared on screens nearly three decades ago. As of writing, no deal has been signed, but discussions have been ongoing for some time. So far, Tom Gormican is said to direct this project and will be co-writing the script with Kevin Etten. Meanwhile, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form will be producing the comedy.

Gormican is known for his work in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and recently wrote the latest Netflix action-comedy film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He started his Hollywood career in 2014 and currently has 4 writing credits, two producer credits, and 2 directing credits. Meanwhile, Etten has more writing and producing credits under his belt, as he was the supervising producer and writer for Scrubs, co-producer and writer for Desperate Housewives, and was a writer for the Late Show with David Letterman from 1993 to 2015, to name a few.

What Is 'Anaconda' About?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Anaconda first entered theaters on April 11, 1997, starring Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson. The film takes place on the Amazon River, where a film crew is shooting a documentary about a long-lost indigenous tribe. Unfortunately, the crew eventually encounters a large green snake that is responsible for multiple deaths of other people that came into its path.

This film was directed by Luis Llosa and written by Hans Bauer, Jim Cash, and Jack Epps Jr. Unfortunately, the feature was poorly received by fans and critics as it generated an average critics score of 41% and an even worse average audience score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it was able to make up its $45 million budget at the box office, earning over $136 million worldwide.

As of writing, no release date has been scheduled for the new feature. In the meantime, you can stream the 1997 Anaconda film on Tubi. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Anaconda A "National Geographic" film crew is taken hostage by an insane hunter, who forces them along on his quest to capture the world's largest - and deadliest - snake. Release Date April 11, 1997 Director Luis Llosa Cast Owen Wilson Jennifer Lopez , Ice Cube Jon Voight , Eric Stoltz , Jonathan Hyde Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Hans Bauer , Jim Cash , Jack Epps Jr. Expand

