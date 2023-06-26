The highest-grossing film of 2023 halfway through the year has been The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated action adventure, based on the popular Nintendo franchise of the same name, has grossed $1.3 billion worldwide during its theatrical run and has been breaking a ton of box office records. Even more importantly, it's just a great film with an ensemble cast that made longtime Mario fans’ hearts sing. Nowhere was that more true than with Jack Black’s Bowser. The main villain of the Mushroom Kingdom brought their A-game with Black providing his brilliant musically inclined voice. One of the best and most memorable parts of the adaptation was Black’s hilarious rendition of Super Mario’s new hit song “Peaches”. Now Black has performed the single live to the delight of Nintendo fans everywhere.

Black performed the now iconic love ballad live at the Game Awards 10-Year Concert from the famous Hollywood Bowl. Music from games like The Last of Us and the upcoming Spider-Man 2 was also played at the event. However, it was Black that brought down the house with his Bowser-themed attire and electric voice. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was such a thrilling rescue mission for most of its runtime that it was a bit jarring at first to hear Bowser stop the plot to sing about his love for Princess Peach. However, once you heard the piano and Black’s committed vocals, history was made.

The song was not only hilarious, endlessly catchy, and well-written, but it stayed true to Bowser’s goofy character. He’s a sinister and evil guy, but at the end of the day, this King Koopa just wants to be loved like the rest of us. Bowser’s love ballad cemented his quest for Peach as one of the funniest plot lines of the year thus far. Black has been known for his musical talent and vocal performances, but Bowser just might be the actor’s greatest achievement yet. “Peaches” even landed the star on Billboard's Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

We’re All Living In Super Mario’s World Now

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie was light on plot just like its gaming counterpart, this was a stunning adaptation thanks to its colorful animation and respect for the source material. Super Mario is a rare brand that spans multiple generations which the film smartly used to its advantage. Whether it’s Mario Kart, Super Mario Galaxy, or the original Super Mario Bros., the film’s a glowing love letter to Mario that’s elevated by the energetic performances of Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Chris Pratt. That’s again reflected in the film’s historic box office and things like Black’s “Peaches” will have moviegoers talking for a very long time. Or, at the very least, until the inevitable sequel comes out.

Super Mario at Home

You can now watch “Peaches” in the comfort of your own home as The Super Mario Bros. Movie has jumped onto VOD and Blu-ray. However, due to the film’s success, Super Mario’s still playing in some select theaters. Before your next rewatch, you can view a clip from Black’s live “Peaches” performance down below.