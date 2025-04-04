With the release of the sure-to-be smash-hit, A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black is getting a lot of attention in the general zeitgeist for his already iconic performance (as it's being clipped and "memed" all over the internet). Anyone who's been watching movies over the last few decades already knows the name, though, as he's one of the biggest actors in comedy and has been for almost his entire career.

His electric personality makes his performances so much fun to watch, regardless of the film he's in. With word that he's really amplifying A Minecraft Movie on his shoulders in the comedy aspects of the movie, it's fun for audiences to look back on some of his best projects from his long-running, 32-year-long career. From ridiculous outings like Nacho Libre to animated masterpieces like Kung Fu Panda, the resume of Jack Black is one many actors could only dream of having.