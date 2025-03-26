Jack Black will soon take viewers on a magical blocky tour in A Minecraft Movie, but that's only the beginning of what looks to be an exciting year for the actor. This Christmas, he's taking on a massive snake with Paul Rudd in the upcoming Anaconda from Columbia Pictures. Directed by The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent helmer Tom Gormican, the film is reported to be a more comedic take on the 1997 Jennifer Lopez horror flick, capitalizing on the skills of its two leads. However, everything beyond that has been a relative mystery and Black isn't willing to spill the tea just yet on what the new movie entails.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub opposite Jason Momoa for A Minecraft Movie, the actor dodged a question about Anaconda and instead began rapping along to "Anaconda," the song by Nicki Minaj. He did, at least, express interest in getting the song in the reboot somehow, but any other details are out of the question at this time, he said:

"My anaconda don't want none unless you got buns, hun! Boy you named Troy. We gotta get that song, that's all I know. [Rapping] Because that’s r-r-raaare. Gun in my purse, bitch, I came dressed to killlllll. Who wanna go first? I had ‘em pushin’ daffodilllllls. I'm high as hell! I only took half a pilllllllll. I'm on some dumb shiiiiiiiiiit… [Speaking] And that's all I got to say."

'Anaconda' Will Be More Meta-Comedy Than Horror