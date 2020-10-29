Watch: Tenacious D Performs “Time Warp” with Some Surprising Celebrity Cameos

If you need a little pick-me-up, this video of Tenacious D – aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass – performing “Time Warp” from Rocky Horror Picture Show will absolutely do the trick. Black goes through countless outfit changes as he tackles lead vocals for the iconic song, while Gass is darn near unrecognizable under a stunning wig.

But that’s not all! Honestly watching Black nearly pass out performing “Time Warp” would make this entertaining enough, but the video – which aims to encourage every American citizen to vote in the upcoming election (Tuesday, November 3rd if you don’t know) – is full of exciting cameos chiming in with lyrics to the song. Where else can you see Susan Sarandon, Erica Andre, Jamie Lee Curtis, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Phoebe Bridgers singing “Time Warp?”

Seriously, this thing is an absolute joy. Check out the video below, and remember, it’s just a jump to the LEFT!