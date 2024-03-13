Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black has become an iconic and beloved actor in Hollywood. After playing a game during a Pesach seder, Black discovered a love for acting, which eventually landed him his first job at the age of thirteen. From there, he has appeared in numerous films, receiving his breakthrough role in High Fidelity. Following the major success of School of Rock, Black became a bonafide movie star, starring in hits like The Holiday, Tropic Thunder, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Starting in the 2000s, Black also started dipping his foot into voice acting. Though not as numerous as his live-action roles, Black's voice work is always memorable, thanks to the massive amount of energy he puts into the roles. In fact, many of his most well-known movies feature him in a vocal capacity. From fighting pandas to tyrannical koopas, these Jack Black voice roles rank among the best in his prolific career.

8 Zeke

'Ice Age' (2002)

Few remember Black played Zeke the Smilodon in the 2002 hit Ice Age. Like the rest of his pack, Zeke would prefer to be following the large herd of migrating herbivores. Unfortunately, he and the rest of the pack are told to remain in their territory so their leader, Soto (Goran Visnjic), can avenge a human chief who killed half of the pack for their fur and meat. Zeke is kept in reserve due to his small side, which doesn't do much for his hyperactive personality.

Zeke was Black's first dip into voice-acting, and this can be felt in the performance, which doesn't quite sound as refined compared to his cast mates. To be fair to Black, his inexperience does work for Zeke's personality: it makes it seem like he's constantly trying to overcompensate and make himself seem tougher than he is. Black even gets some moments of comedy with how quickly Zeke speaks. Overall, Black's intervention is rather forgettable, which is a shame, considering this is by far the best movie in the Ice Age series.

7 Lenny

'Shark Tale' (2004)

A bustling coral reef city under the sea is ruled over by a Shark Mafia headed by Don Lino (Robert De Niro), who wants to pass the empire to his two sons, Franky (Michael Imperioli) and Lenny. Unfortunately, Lenny doesn't want to be a criminal shark: he'd rather spend his days eating kelp and befriending fish. When Franky takes Lenny out to kill a fish to toughen him up, he is killed by a falling anchor. Distraught and wanting to avoid his father, Lenny teams up with a fish named Oscar (Will Smith) to prop him up as a shark slayer and disguise Lenny as a dolphin.

Despite Shark Tale's terrible quality, Lenny is one of the movie's more memorable performances. His voice is more nasally and pathetic than most of Black's performances, which fits his role as the black sheep of his family. Black also helps make Lenny one of the movie's most likable characters, thanks to the genuine kindness in his voice and how expressive he is with his emotions. While Shark Tale is far from the best shark movie, it has its charms, most of which come from Black and Smith's undeniable chemistry.

6 JB

'Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto' (2018)

Alongside his acting career, Black is also known for his music work in the rock band Tenacious D with his friend and fellow actor, Kyle Gass. To promote their 2018 record, "Post-Apocalypto," he and Glass wrote, animated, and voiced an animated series of the two of them surviving in a post-apocalyptic landscape. As they struggle to survive, the two also sing songs from the album.

These shorts are meant to be silly and nonsensical, full of crass, tongue-in-cheek humor and catchy music. Black's voicework matches this disruptive approach to a tee: he and Gass sound like they're having a lot of fun messing around with this and style their performance similar to what you'd find on a radio show. His singing voice is also great, thanks to how much energy he puts into the songs, regardless of how silly the lyrics are.

5 Slappy the Dummy

'Goosebumps' (2015)

To cope with being bullied as a child. R. L. Stein (Black) wrote horror stories, but his imagination seemed to have magical properties because the monsters he created came to life. To prevent them from causing chaos, Stein sealed them away in books, which became his best-selling Goosebumps franchise. Unfortunately, Stein's teenage neighbor, Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette), accidentally unleashes his most intelligent and devious creation, Slappy the Dummy, who plans to free the rest.

Slappy is not only the most iconic villain of the Goosebumps franchise but also one of Sony Animation's best villains. He acts like a petulant and devious child, lashing out in anger for being rejected by his best friend, which Black pulls off in a way that sounds both intimidating and silly. The fact that he plays both Stein and Slappy also helps make the dummy a representation of Stein's inner darkness. Black often doesn't get the credit he receives for being a remarkably versatile actor, and Goosebumps is a surprising yet welcome showcase of his gifts.

4 The Pusher

'Clone High'

Although Larry Hardcore was brought to Clone High to dissuade the students from substance abuse, he was also looking for a new angle to sell raisins to teenagers. This led him to create the alter ego of The Pusher, who sold raisins to the clones by promising that they could smoke raisins to get high. The more he sold, the stronger he became, which caused the clones to kick-start a revolution against their disapproving foster parents.

The Pusher is one of the best one-off characters in Clone High, largely thanks to Black's performance. The role requires him to play three different variations: the cool guest speaker, the sinister dealer, and the over-the-top demon of rock, all of which he nails. The writers even gave him a song to sing, which is as hilarious as it is catchy. The Pusher again showcases Black's ability to create layered characters, even if they're cartoonish and sinister demons.

Clone High Release Date January 20, 2003 Creator Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Cast Will Forte , Phil Lord , Christa Miller , Nicole Sullivan , Chris Miller Donald Faison , Andy Dick Seasons 1

3 Adult Stanley

'Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

During the 1960s, a young boy named Stanley (Milo Coy) and his family moved to Houston, Texas, so that his father could work for NASA during the Space Race. Now a grown man, Stanley narrates the events leading up to the first moon landing in 1969 and the effect it had on everyone's lives. In between, he also tells a rather fanciful tale of how he was really the first person to land on the moon because NASA built the space capsule too small, which allows viewers to see all that went into training astronauts for space.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood is an underrated yet wondrous animated effort from the acclaimed Richard Linklater. Black excels as the narrator of this nostalgic look back at Cold War-era Americana. There's this beautiful warmth and honesty to his voice as he talks about everything from this era, be it the rigorous training astronauts go through to the joy of going on an amusement park ride with his siblings. His voice has a way of making this not-too-distant point in time feel nostalgic to the viewer, regardless of what generation they come from.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Release Date March 24, 2022 Cast Glen Powell , Zachary Levi Milo Coy , Jack Black Director Richard Linklater Runtime 98 minutes

2 Bowser

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The King of the Koopas, Bowser, rules over the Dark Lands thanks to his immense strength and flaming breath. Despite his fearsome reputation, what he desires more than anything is to marry Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) of the Mushroom Kingdom. To ensure she says yes, he steals the all-powerful Super Star and declares that he will unleash its power to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom if she says no.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke all sorts of box-office records thanks to its writing, charm, and characters, including Bowser. Black perfectly emulates the menacing presence of the Koopa King in battle but also his more goofy side when he tries to practice his proposal speech to his minions. He also gets a hilarious piano ballet called "Peaches," which is yet another excuse to get Black to demonstrate his wonderful singing voice. Bowser is among the most iconic characters from video games, and Black lived up to his legacy, delivering a fearsome and hugely entertaining performance that undoubtedly ranks among his best.

1 Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008-2024)

When a peacock named Shen (Gary Oldman) learned that he would be defeated by a warrior of black and white, he led an attack against the local panda village. One baby was hidden in a reddish cart and was eventually found by a goose named Mr. Ping (James Hong), who adopted and named him Po. Growing up, Po had a hard time fitting in due to his large size, but to everyone's surprise, he was eventually chosen by the wise Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) to become the Dragon Warrior.

Po is one of DreamWorks' best protagonists, thanks to his combination of childlike innocence, fanboy level of excitement, and compelling journey of self-acceptance and personal growth. Black's performance as Po is phenomenal; he seems to lose himself in every line, especially when the panda is laughing in excitement. He captures Po's innocent and childlike spirit but can also lean into more serious moments of wisdom. Po is among Black's signature roles and a beloved part of 21st-century animation whose reputation will only keep increasing with time.

