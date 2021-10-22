They also talk about how the film acknowledges technology is not going away and Galifianakis shaving his beard live on ‘SNL.’

With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong opening in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis about voicing the two main characters in the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Grazer), and Ron, his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age.

The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Locksmith Animation co-founder Sarah Smith, with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing from a script written by Peter Baynham. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

During the interview, Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis talk about why they wanted to be part of the film, how recording together added to their performances, how the film acknowledges that technology is not going away, and the difference between film and TV voice recording. In addition, they talk about Between Two Ferns, Galifianakis shaving his beard on live TV during SNL, and more.

Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis

If people have never seen anything they’ve done what do they want them to watch first?

When did Jack decide to have two big animated movies come out in the same year?

Galifianakis on voice recording in movies and TV and if there is any difference?

Did Jack only do this movie to be on an episode of Between Two Ferns?

What was it about the script and story that excited them to be part of Ron’s Gone Wrong?

How the film acknowledges that technology is not going away.

What was it like watching the finished film?

How they actually recorded together.

Whose idea was it for Galifianakis to shave his beard on live TV during SNL?

