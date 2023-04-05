In an interesting move, it looks like Jack Harlow will round out the ensemble cast of Apple Original Films' The Instigators, per Deadline, with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the starring roles. The star-studded cast also includes Hong Chau, Ving Rhames, Paul Walter Hauser, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr & Mrs Smith) is tapped to direct.

The plot of the film follows a pair of thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Beyond this, much of the movie's details is currently being played close to the vest. The script was written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean, with development by Jeff Robinov and John Graham. Damon and Ben Affleck serve as producers through their newly formed company Artists Equity, alongside Graham and Robinov's Studio 8. Kevin Walsh will also help produce the film through his The Walsh Company.

Jack Harlow's Star Continues to Rise

For Harlow, this will be his second film appearance after landing the lead role in the upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump, originally played by Woody Harrelson. Harlow famously landed the role following his first-ever film audition, marking his acting debut.The remake of White Men Can't Jump was announced in 2017, when Black-ish creator Kenya Barris signed on to write the film. It was also announced that professional athletes Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil would be producing. Doug Hall, who worked with Barris on Black-ish, co-wrote the script. Alongside Harlow, the cast includes Sinqua Walls, the late Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and Andrew Schultz.

Image via NBC

Outside of his burgeoning acting career, Harlow is a noted musician with global reach. The Louisville native has six Grammy nominations to his name, along with two No. 1 singles and nearly 10 billion career streams. He released his debut album in December 2020 which featured the chart topping hit "What's Poppin". The album would go on to peak at number 5 on the Billboard 200, with Harlow since collaborating with other music stars such as Lil Nas X and Eminem.

No word yet on The Instigator's release date but stay tuned to Collider for more updates as production moves forward on the feature. In the meantime, Harlow's White Men Can't Jump is scheduled to be released on May 19 on Hulu. You can check out the teaser trailer below.