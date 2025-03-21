Jack Harlow’s got another hit for the ladies on his hands, and this time, he’s brought someone special with him. This Friday, March 21, Harlow has released his new single, “Just Us,” featuring Doja Cat. On the kinetic new track, Harlow and Doja detail a sexy night on the town, but while everyone’s got their eyes on them, they can’t help but wish that no one else was around them.

“I wish it was just us in this b***h / But they can't trust us in this b***h…Let's keep it on a hush-hush in this b***h,” raps Harlow on the song’s chorus, over a hypnotic, fast-paced instrument. Doja matches Harlow’s freaky energy on her verse, exclaiming that she wants her “Leg up on that chair, hand on that arm, tongue in that throat.” While the lyrics might be a bit x-rated, the “Just Us” video is just a bit tamer.

In the accompanying visual, Harlow and Doja spot each other in a restaurant, and Harlow later approaches Doja. The two then dance like no one is watching, but as a matter of fact, there are quite a few people watching. The video features cameos from John Mayer, Matt Damon, Nicholas Braun, and PinkPantheress.

Big Things Underway For Jack Harlow And Doja Cat

Both Doja and Harlow have been keeping their feet on the gas since the beginning of 2025. Harlow had a big hit last year with the viral “Lovin’ On Me,” and maintained his momentum with the singles “Hello Miss Johnson” and “Tranquility.” Earlier this year, Harlow dropped the single, “Set You Free.” It’s been almost two years since Harlow dropped his last album Jackman however, the new music he’s been dropping indicates that his next musical chapter will comprise of raw emotion combined with pure fun.

Meanwhile, Doja is embracing her superstar status. Back in February, she linked up with K-Pop sensation Lisa, as British pop singer Raye for their killer collaboration, “Born Again.” The following month, the group performed a series of songs from James Bond movies at the Academy Awards, with Doja performing Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Doja has also been teasing her fifth studio album Vie, the title of which she revealed this past February. In September 2024, Doja and Harlow spoke to each other in an interview for Present Space. In the interview, Doja explained how her approach to making music has changed over the course of the past decade.

“I still want to make music, but I’ve made a lot less,” Doja said. “Because of the things that come with making the music: you’ve got to go to award shows, you’ve got to make appearances and do other projects that aren’t necessarily the musical ones. I think back then I was making a lot more music because that’s just what I needed to do in order to solidify a stable career. I think I still have that in me, and I’m still hungry.”

In the meantime, “Just Us” will be the anthem for our sexy summer flings.

