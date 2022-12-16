The legacy continues. Jack Huston, the grandson of the legendary director John Huston, is going to make his directorial debut, according to a report from Deadline. The actor, now director, will reunite with his Boardwalk Empire costar Michael Pitt for the upcoming project, titled Day of the Fight. No release date has yet been set for the film.

Huston is not only directing the upcoming project, he is also serving as the film's writer and producer. The film will tell the story of a formerly successful boxer who works to redeem himself while journeying through both his past and present. The film will take place on the day of his first fight since leaving prison. Production on the project is currently underway in New York and New Jersey.

Of his upcoming project, Huston told Deadline, “I am both humbled and honored to be directing my first film with such an incredible cast and crew. It truly is a privilege to be able to bring my passion project to life, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

RELATED:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Ending Explained: Jake Vs. Quaritch

Huston is most known for his work as an actor on Boardwalk Empire. One of his most recent projects is an upcoming Amazon series called Expats in which he stars opposite Nicole Kidman. The project is an adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel of the same name. As for Pitt's next project, he is set to star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Reptile.

Day of the Fight will also star Nicolette Robinson, Oscar winner Joe Pesci, John Magaro, and Ron Perlman. The film is being produced by Josh Porter, Jai Stefan, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Colleen Camp. Executive producers on the project are Todd Diener and William Santor.

Huston is one in a long line of filmmakers and actors in his family. His grandfather, John Huston, was also an actor turned director. He directed some of the greatest films of the 20th century, including The Maltese Falcon and The African Queen. His aunt Anjelica Huston and uncle Danny Huston are also successful actors in their own right.

There is currently no release date set for the upcoming film. Huston's Amazon series Expats was originally set to be released in 2022, however, no release date for the series has yet been announced.