Jack Lemmon was one of Hollywood’s most versatile and beloved actors, turning in terrific performances across five decades. He was adept at both comedy and drama, moving seamlessly between genres. He was particularly good at playing anxious everyman characters. Lemmon worked with some of the best directors of his time, from Billy Wilder to Robert Altman, winning two Oscars and receiving many nominations.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the star's must-see movies. The following ten films continue to resonate, whether it's the absurd mistaken identity of Some Like It Hot or the corporate disillusionment of The Apartment. They cover the full spectrum of Lemmon's talents.

10 ‘The China Syndrome’ (1979)

Directed by James Bridges

"I know the vibration was not normal." Lemmon leads this thriller as Jack Godell, a veteran nuclear power plant supervisor who stumbles upon a dangerous flaw in the plant’s operations. When television reporter Kimberly Wells (Jane Fonda) and her cameraman (Michael Douglas) witness a near meltdown, they begin investigating what really happened, only to be met with resistance from the plant’s executives. Godell wrestles with his conscience and is forced to make a life-altering decision.

This is one of the star's most intense performances. He does a great job playing a man burdened by responsibility and fear (receiving an Oscar nod for his efforts). His transformation from loyal company man to desperate whistleblower is one of the film's highlights. As a whole, The China Syndrome is well-crafted and well-paced, starting out like a procedural and growing more suspenseful as it rolls along. On top of being simply entertaining, the film provides an intriguing peek inside the world of '70s TV journalism.