Jack Lowden might be in the news now for his cameo as Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 2, but in 2021, the Slow Horses star gave a performance worthy of everyone's attention in Benediction, a biopic of World War I poet and soldier Siegfried Sassoon. While Benediction is tangentially about war, which serves as an ever-present character, Terence Davies doesn't spend any time on the front lines with Sassoon, though he was a decorated soldier who witnessed atrocities and was nearly fatally wounded on several occasions. Rather, the film covers Sassoon's personal life outside of combat, paying particular attention to the most central relationships in his life. Lowden's Sassoon grapples with loss, career ups and downs, and life as a gay man in the early 20th century. In scenes which are interspersed throughout, an older Sassoon (Peter Capaldi) comes to terms with his own faith, converting to Catholicism in his later years. Benediction is an unconventional biopic — a poignant character study more than just the story of a man's life.

'Benediction' Is a War Movie That Doesn't Focus on War

Sassoon's relationships are at the heart of Benediction. Davies portrays each relationship as part of a distinct phase of Sassoon's life. These central sequences are interspersed with recitations of his poetry over real footage of World War I as part of the film's nonlinear narrative. Even as we get glimpses of Sassoon processing PTSD and grief from the war, Davies will jump away quickly, redirecting to more mundane moments in Sassoon's life off of the front lines. The effect is that Sassoon's gutting war poetry mirrors the smaller-scale disappointments in his personal life. This is a very unconventional way to tell a war story, but it shows that there is always more to a survivor than just the tragedy they left behind.

Related 10 Iconic Movies Recommended by Terence Davies A look into the mind of the late Terence Davies.

Benediction lingers on messiness in Sassoon's relationships, from a secretive first love that goes unexpressed while Sassoon is being treated for a "breakdown" (protesting the war) at a psychiatric hospital, to a manipulative relationship that is mostly made up of lies, to a marriage rife with tension. Though Sassoon does have moments of romantic happiness, this film is not a romanticized look at love. On the contrary, Benediction captures the personal growth and self-reflection that Sassoon goes through after each subsequent relationship ends.

'Benediction' Largely Avoids Queer Stereotypes

Close

Despite Sassoon's heartache, Benediction is not necessarily a tragedy. Hollywood has an unfortunate tendency of making tragedy a common thread in LGBTQ+ representation, a narrative that, while sometimes accurate, ignores the nuance of individual lives which are never all one thing. Davies' biopic, on the other hand, shows that even when someone has experienced profound hardship in their life, they can still have lived many moments of joy. In Benediction, there is a beautiful balance of dark and light. Even when Sassoon's romantic life is a bit of a mess, Davies shows the joy of his friendships with people such as Ivor Novello's ex, Glen Byam Shaw (Tom Blythe), as well as many fellow patrons of the arts such as Robbie Ross (Simon Russell Beale) and the eccentric Lady Ottoline (Suzanne Bertish).

There is also a very real historical reason why Sassoon's story is not as tragic as it could have been. In an interview with Collider, Davies and Lowden spoke about how Sassoon's world was one of relative privilege given his social status. The gay characters in Benediction are all from the upper classes, and therefore are protected by status, money, and connections, to the point where they can live openly, whereas men in the lower classes at this time would have risked being thrown in prison.

Another way in which Benediction does LGBTQ+ representation right is that it is filled with complex, interesting gay characters who resist stereotypes. Each of Sassoon's relationships is totally different, and the dynamics are fascinating to watch. Davies devotes great attention to the subtle differences between his characters' personalities; Wilfred Owen (Matthew Tennyson) is shy and gentle, Ivor Novello (Jeremy Irvine) is vacuous and cruel, Stephen Tennant (Calam Lynch) is constantly sarcastic but loving, and Sassoon is always the most intelligent character in the room. This is ultimately a character study more than anything else, which Davies proved he is a master at in his delicate biopic of Emily Dickinson, A Quiet Passion, and other poignant romantic drama​​s.

Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi Portray Sassoon's Search for Redemption

Image via Roadside Attractions

Benediction is a refreshing look at the inner life of a person who survived a war which isn’t really about the war at all. Rather, it focuses on Sassoon's search for redemption. Even early on in his days in therapy at the psychiatric hospital, Sassoon asks existential questions, acknowledges his own faults, and searches for a meaning to his life. These questions are certainly influenced by PTSD and losing friends in the war, but also due to his life as a poet in search of finding the right words. In the same interview with Collider, Lowden said that "His recognition of his own hypocrisy is, for me, the most endearing thing about him," while Davies said, "This man falls in love with the wrong people all the time, and the people he really does love he never consummates it. And this constant, constant journey towards some kind of resolution, some kind of peace of mind, if you like, doesn't come."

Even at the end of the film, as Capaldi's Sassoon sits with his son (Richard Gouling) in his garden, he expresses regret that he didn't earn more recognition for his writing. In this moment, he shows doubts about whether he has done enough in his life. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a benediction is "the utterance or bestowing of a blessing," which seems to be what Sassoon spends his life looking for — a feeling of peace which never really comes, but which pushes him to write his best poems. In the end, Benediction presents more questions than answers, and, as Davies said, "that's what makes it interesting."

Benediction Benediction explores the tumultuous life of World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon. Haunted by the war's horrors, he seeks peace and redemption in a world forever changed, while navigating complex personal relationships and his struggle with identity and love. Release Date December 23, 2021 Director Terence Davies Cast Jack Lowden , Peter Capaldi , Simon Russell Beale , Jeremy Irvine , Calam Lynch Runtime 137 Minutes Writers Terence Davies

Benediction is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video