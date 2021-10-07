A New Apple Original children’s show hosted by actor and comedian Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) titled Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show has released its first trailer. The series was co-created by McBrayer and Emmy Award-winner Angela C. Santomero, co-creator of Nickelodeon series Blue’s Clues.

The live-action show aims at inspiring kindness in young people as it follows McBrayer sharing his positive attitude and contagious good humor with the people he encounters in the town of Clover Grove. On the screen, McBrayer will demonstrate how "an act of kindness can grow and grow and start a chain of many more." The show’s main motto revolves around “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting, cascading – which is embodied in the acts of kindness the characters show one another.

Alongside the three-time Emmy-nominee McBrayer, the regular cast of the series includes Markita Prescott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Albert Kong (Westworld). In addition, The Kindness Show will welcome guest stars such as Paul Scheer (The League) and Sam Richardson (Veep).

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Blush’ Trailer Shows an Astronaut in Love With an Alien in New Apple TV+ Animated Short

The Kindness Show is executive produced by McBrayer, Wendy Harris, and Vince Commisso and produced by 9 Story Media Group and Jax Media. The animation is handled by the Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films. Senior Lecturer Junlei Li from Harvard Graduate School of Education is serving as human connection expert. The original soundtrack of the series features songs by the Grammy-winning band OK Go.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show will debut on Apple TV+ alongside an exclusive lineup of originals for families including Wolfboy and the Everything Factory from actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, and upcoming Fraggle Rock and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company, among many other titles. Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show premieres November 5 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below:

KEEP READING: New Peanuts Holiday Special, ‘For Auld Lang Syne,’ Coming This Holiday Season to Apple TV+

Share Share Tweet Email

'Squid Game' Games, Ranked "All I know is, it is better to be the whale than the squid." -Roger Ebert

Read Next