Considering he's one of Hollywood's most legendary stars, it's a little shocking to learn Jack Nicholson's career got off to such an inauspicious start. Nicholson toiled for nearly a decade in low-budget exploitation films before landing a plumb supporting role in Easy Rider, which brought him the first of 12 Oscar nominations — three of which he has won. His first movie role was in The Cry Baby Killer, a 61-minute teen drama produced by Roger Corman, who kept Nicholson gainfully employed throughout the 1960s. More than just a curious footnote in an otherwise distinguished career, The Cry Baby Killer shows that Nicholson possessed leading-man charisma from the very beginning, and foreshadows the kinds of roles that would make him iconic.

'The Cry-Baby Killer' Exploits the Juvenile Delinquent Craze

Nicholson plays Jimmy Wallace, a good teenager whose ex-girlfriend, Carole (Carolyn Mitchell), has started dating wannabe gangster Manny Cole (Brett Halsey). After Manny and his goons beat him up, Jimmy tries to talk to Carole at the local diner, only to be challenged to another fight in the parking lot. Jimmy grabs hold of a gun from one of Manny's henchmen, and when shots ring out, he hides from the police in a nearby hardware store. Fearful for his life, he takes a store employee (Smoki Whitfield), a young mother (Lynn Cartwright), and her infant baby hostage. A tense standoff ensues, during which the police lieutenant (Harry Lauter) tries to talk Jimmy out of doing something stupid.

The Cry Baby Killer is the only film credited to director Justus "Jus" Addiss, who helmed numerous episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Rawhide, and The Twilight Zone, among many others. The movie's real auteur was its producer, Corman, a.k.a "King of the B Movies." Throughout his seven-decade career, Corman churned out hundreds of low-budget features, including horror flicks, monster mashes, and biker dramas. Many of the biggest talents of the New Hollywood — including Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, and Martin Scorsese — cut their teeth under Corman. What he lacked in financial resources, he made up for in entertainment value, and his ability to work fast and cheaply allowed him to get films into grind-house theaters in time to capitalize on the latest craze.

In the case of The Cry Baby Killer, the craze was cinematic studies of juvenile delinquency. Whether it was Marlon Brando riding into town with a motorcycle gang in The Wild One, James Dean engaging in a switchblade battle in Rebel Without a Cause, or teacher Glenn Ford facing down a classroom of ruffians in Blackboard Jungle, stories about out-of-control teenagers were all the rage in the 1950s. Art being downstream from culture, this coincided with a rising fear that America's youth were being led astray by sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll. The Cry Baby Killer explores how an upstanding young citizen like Jimmy Wallace can be pushed to a breaking point by his girl, his parents, and society at large.

'The Cry Baby Killer' Laid the Groundwork for Jack Nicholson's Career

Although it's barely long enough to qualify as feature-length and wears its budgetary constraints on its sleeve, The Cry Baby Killer nevertheless proved Nicholson had what it took to carry a movie on his shoulders. While many of his costars perform in a ham-fisted manner better suited to television, Nicholson imbues Jimmy with the emotional and psychological complexity that was typical of those who had honed their craft at the Actors Studio. Nicholson brought that same level of commitment to his subsequent Corman collaborations, including Little Shop of Horrors, The Terror, and The Raven. It's little wonder that by the time Easy Rider —a big(ger) studio version of the type of biker flick Corman excelled at — came along, Nicholson took that opportunity and ran with it.

Throughout the 1970s, Nicholson became the face of the angry young man, the seeds of which can be seen in The Cry Baby Killer. Whether it was in Five Easy Pieces, The Last Detail, or One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Nicholson embodied the tortured soul of men who saw anarchic glee, devilish wisecracking, and unbridled rebellion as the only way to deal with a country that had left them behind. If only Jimmy Wallace had a better sense of humor, this whole mess might've been avoided.

The Cry Baby Killer is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

