A wise rebellious youth once noted: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." This quote by Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller's Day Off invokes the free spirit of the titular character, one who defies authority not out of spite, but to appreciate the finer moments in life sidelined by the everyday distractions. It was easy for Ferris Bueller to be the voice of the disaffected youth tired of monotonous homework and quarrels with parents, and no director tapped into the hearts of the prevalent teen culture of the 1980s with more success than the late John Hughes. While Ferris Bueller is a universally accessible film about coming-of-age and personal autonomy, the sentiment of a teenage revolution might make an old-school Hollywood star like Jack Nicholson, baffled by the film upon seeing it in 1986, feel like 100 years old.

John Hughes Defined a Generation of High School Movies With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Image via Paramount Pictures

With Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which completed a spiritual trilogy of high school comedies including Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, John Hughes announced himself as the voice of teens in the 1980s. His films became cultural touchstones for Generation X raised in an era of national optimism . Hughes' movies brought verisimilitude to the angst-filled high school experience. With Ferris Bueller, about three friends who ditch class to embark on a rollicking vacation in Chicago, the writer-director blended grounded reality with escapist fantasy. Ferris, Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck), and Sloan Peterson (Mia Sara), were symbols of adolescent independence for viewers suppressed by the burden of part-time jobs and being badgered by parents and teachers.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is accepted as an evergreen modern classic today for all audiences, but that likely wasn't its intention upon release. It struck the heart of all teenagers, ones who were more charismatic like Ferris or neurotic like Cameron. If anyone veered the furthest from the film's target demographic, it was the great Jack Nicholson, who found himself in an existential crisis after seeing Ferris Bueller. Nicholson sat down with The New York Times in 1986 to discuss his filmography, artistic process, and a crisis as old as cinema itself: the death of cinema. Like our current elder figures in Hollywood bemoaning the degradation of artistic quality due to extensive corporate backing, Nicholson believed that cinema was being compromised by studio conglomeration.

Jack Nicholson Felt "Totally Irrelevant" After Watching 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Close

"Do you feel like a creative person trapped in an uncreative age in the industry?" asked Ron Rosenbaum of the NYT to Nicholson. In an unexpected answer that only he could give, Nicholson pointed to Ferris Bueller's Day Off as an indicator of the rapidly changing times in the industry. Nicholson elaborated that Hughes' film "made me feel totally irrelevant to anything that any audience could want, and 119 years old." Most audiences were fond of Ferris' hijinks and adventures, but Nicholson had a sobering realization that time was slipping past him. "I literally walked out of there thinking my days are numbered," Nicholson said describing his viewing experience. "These people are trying to kill me," the actor wryly remarked, referring to younger audiences.

Nicholson, whose breakout role came as a lawyer-turned-cross-country motorist in Easy Rider, is no stranger to countercultural cinema. While Ferris Bueller's Day Off, a broad teen comedy with a touch of coming-of-age melodrama, is hardly an iconoclastic text, it would register as an alien project for a traditionalist like Nicholson. The actor's concern conveyed in the interview captures him reckoning with his aging and place in Hollywood in real-time. During the '80s, Nicholson's star vehicles were becoming less prominent, and he frequently turned to supporting roles in Reds and Terms of Endearment. As the face of New Hollywood and films about weighty topics and American ideas, such as Chinatown and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Nicholson would understandably find Ferris Bueller's Day Off juvenile, especially since it portrays teens as fully developed geniuses and adults as hapless rubes.

John Hughes' genius as a storyteller was his knack for lending children and young adults the power and emotional weight of adults undergoing grave obstacles and moral dilemmas. A benign Saturday morning detention in The Breakfast Club was a platform for airing out deep emotional wounds, and a home invasion in Home Alone (which Hughes only wrote) was a fable about perseverance and learning to accept family during the holidays. Told through the eyes of a glib rebel and an uptight "square," Ferris Bueller Day's Off treats the euphoria and plight of teenagers with the sincerity of a classic American tale. In all facets of culture, movies, music, and fashion, teens ruled the world, and there was nothing the illustrious shine of Jack Nicholson could do anything about.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Release Date June 11, 1986 Director John Hughes Cast Jennifer Grey , Matthew Broderick , Mia Sara , Alan Ruck , Jeffrey Jones Runtime 103 minutes Writers John Hughes Studio Expand

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+