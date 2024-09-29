There is no shortage of iconic Hollywood legends, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one so effortlessly cool as Jack Nicholson. Oozing charm and confidence, the Hollywood rebel plays by his own rules and is loved all the more for it. His long, storied career is filled with several most memorable roles from classics like Chinatown or One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. But then there are those moments from Nicholson's films that have taken on a life of their own, most notably "Heeere's Johnny!" from The Shining. Less memorable are Nicholson's days on the small screen, and if you didn't know he had roles on television, you wouldn't be alone. His time on television came and went relatively quickly, but after his appearance on the Western series The Guns of Will Sonnett, Nicholson would never grace the television screen again.

What Is 'The Guns of Will Sonnett' About?

Image via CBS

Set in the 1870s, The Guns of Will Sonnett ran on ABC for two seasons, from 1967 to 1969. The series starred actor Walter Brennan as Will Sonnett, and Dack Rambo as Jeff, his grandson. Character actor Brennan is notable as being the catalyst for the Academy to change its rules on who was allowed to vote, with eye-raising three acting Oscars within a five-year span, while Rambo is best remembered for his run as Jack Ewing on the highly-popular 1980s series Dallas. The series begins with Jeff entering Will's life as a baby boy, accompanied by a letter stating that his mother had died, and his father, James (Jason Evers), was entrusting Jeff with Will, a chance for Will to be the parent he wasn't for James, who left home at seventeen.

It turns out that James had become famed for being an unequaled gunfighter, a talent Will had taught James when he was younger. However, Will often claims though his grandson is better, he is the best, inspiring the catchphrase, "I'm better than both of 'em — no brag, just fact." The pair decide to venture out to find James, and the series follows their journey across the West as they search. Typically, they were always just a step behind James, arriving shortly after James had left. As the series progresses, it becomes clear that people viewed James as nothing more than a heartless killer, while others held him up as a hero, one who has what it takes to take on the most ruthless of men.

From time to time, Will and Jeff would come close to finding James, only for the whims of fortune and chance coming in at the last moment to prevent them from reuniting. That would change in the series finale, with Will and Jeff, after 49 episodes, finally catching up to James, uniting the family at last. Together, the Sonnett's settled in a small Western town and became lawmen, with Will as the town marshal and James and Jeff his deputies.

Where Does Jack Nicholson Fit Into 'The Guns of Will Sonnett'?

Close

The Guns of Will Sonnett didn't catch the public's eye as much as, say, Gunsmoke or Bonanza, but popular enough that it landed on a lunchbox set. The premise of the show, where Will and Jeff would roam town to town, lent itself to a wide number of guest stars appearing as townspeople or other notable characters, names like Charles Grodin, Cloris Leachman, Harry Dean Stanton, Jack Elam, and Knot's Landing star Joan Van Ark. Dennis Hopper, who would go on to star in Easy Rider with Nicholson, also made an appearance.

Ah yes, Mr. Nicholson. His television swan song came in the episode "A Son for a Son" as Tom Murdock. One appearance, one episode. In fact, over an 11-year span beginning in 1956, Nicholson made similar one-shot appearances in only eight TV series. Nicholson only appeared in multiple episodes for two series: four in the wildly popular NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare, and alongside Andy Griffith's Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry, North Carolina, twice on The Andy Griffith Show. What makes his appearance in The Guns of Will Sonnett so interesting is that not only does it mark his final role on a television series, but it also means that, for that one episode, two actors appeared that would have six Oscars between them, with Nicholson and Brennan nabbing three each (Brennan had the three over five years, while Nicholson would wait for 22 years before collecting his third Oscar for As Good As it Gets).

The Screen Got Too Small for Jack Nicholson

Only two years after his appearance in The Guns of Will Sonnett, Nicholson would appear with fellow Will Sonnett guest star Dennis Hopper in the aforementioned Easy Rider, and that was it. His role as George Hanson was the breakout performance that heralded his ascension to the big screen, with Five Easy Pieces the following year proving that Nicholson was not a one-and-done Hollywood talent. The television screen was just too small to hold such a talent, and Nicholson never returned to television again.

Given what little time was devoted to television in Nicholson's career, little more than a blip on his resume, it's arguably fair to say that he was never meant for it in the first place. What is also fair to say is that The Guns of Will Sonnett, a largely forgotten Western TV series, deserves better than being remembered as the final stop at that stage of Nicholson's career, and certainly better than merely being the answer to a trivia question at the local pub, To paraphrase Brennan's famed Will Sonnett catchphrase, "that's no brag, just fact."

The Guns of Will Sonnett is available to stream in the U.S. on Philo.

The Guns of Will Sonnett

An old former Army scout and his grandson search the west for the man's son, a gunfighter on the run. Genre Western Language English Number of Seasons 2 Debut Date September 8, 1967 Studio ABC

WATCH ON PHILO