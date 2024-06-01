The Big Picture Danny DeVito's Hoffa and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman both fictionalize James Hoffa's life, telling Hoffa's story through the perspectives of confidantes.

Starring Jack Nicholson as Hoffa, Hoffa portrays the labor leader's history through the eyes of a fictional right-hand man played by DeVito himself.

The film's portrayal of Hoffa falls short due to shallow writing and lack of complexity.

James Hoffa, a labor leader who served as president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters throughout the 1960s, was a celebrity when he was alive. Now, he is best known for the unsolved mystery surrounding his death and disappearance. Any movie that tells Hoffa's story has to come to terms with this unknown ending. In Martin Scorsese's three-hour 2019 epic The Irishman, Al Pacino plays Hoffa, and Robert De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, a close friend who betrays and kills him on behalf of the mob. That narrative is almost certainly fictionalized, though it is based on Sheeran's supposed confession. However, before Pacino played Hoffa, he was portrayed by another acting giant: Jack Nicholson. Nicholson played Hoffa in a far more conventional 1992 biopic titled Hoffa. Though Hoffa's title is generic, and the film has been largely forgotten, it has a few distinguishing features – a rare performance from Nicholson as a fundamentally decent person, a script from David Mamet, and direction from actor Danny DeVito. But perhaps what's most interesting about the '90s Hoffa is the strange choice it makes in its own fictionalized depiction of Hoffa's death.

The Irishman Based on the nonfiction book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran and his time working for the Italian mafia. In recounting his past, the mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Release Date November 27, 2019 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Jesse Plemons , Robert De Niro , Harvey Keitel Anna Paquin , Al Pacino , Joe Pesci Runtime 209 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Charles Brandt , Steven Zaillian Expand

What Part of Hoffa's Life Does 'Hoffa' Focus On?

Hoffa is structured as a series of flashbacks. It opens inside a parked Cadillac in the 1970s, where Hoffa sits with his friend Bobby Ciaro (played by Danny DeVito himself), waiting to meet an unnamed colleague who is ominously late. The two men are old, and Hoffa is noticeably a weakened man. From here, we flash back to the night that these two met. No date is given, but clearly we are well in the past, with 1930s-era cars. Ciaro is a truck driver, napping in his cab on a lonely road, and Hoffa is a vigorous young organizer for the Teamsters. He elbows his way into Ciaro's truck, to try and persuade him to join the truckers union. This changes the course of Ciaro's life.

The tension of labor organizing is that you have to convince workers to act as a unit. Workers gain power when they act together, such as by going on strike. But as individuals, they're vulnerable to the retaliation of their bosses, especially if they're seen as a threat to start a push to unionize. Convincing people in this position to take the first step to unionizing requires a powerful personality, and that's what Hoffa has. When we see Hoffa next, he is singlehandedly rallying the dissatisfied drivers at Ciaro's trucking depot into walking off the job. In the process, he gives away the fact that he has spoken to Ciaro, which costs Ciaro his job. One thing leads to another, and soon Ciaro is working as Hoffa's bodyguard.

It's a relationship that will last for the rest of both men's lives. As Hoffa winds through the critical events from Hoffa's biography, Ciaro is almost always there, playing a pivotal role. The strange thing is, "Bobby Ciaro" was not a real person. And while reviews often described the character as an amalgam of several real people, it's not clear who those people are.

'Hoffa,' Like 'The Irishman,' Depicts Hoffa Through the Eyes of a Fictional Confidante

Close

It's a perplexing choice to give Hoffa a fictional right-hand man, and a misleading one. The film depicts well-known events from Hoffa's life. He rises in the ranks of the Teamsters, becoming president, and a beloved hero to the working class. He allies himself with organized crime, most notably with mobster Carl D'Allesandro (Armand Assante), another fictional character, but one who is understood to be based on Anthony Giacalone. He does battle with Robert Kennedy (Kevin Anderson), who relentlessly seeks to have him jailed for corruption, and eventually succeeds, after Hoffa is betrayed by an associate portrayed by an extremely young John C. Reilly. He's freed from jail, but at the cost of his position as Teamster president. And his attempts to get back the power he lost eventually bring him into contact with his former mob allies, who have him killed.

The film retells these events through Ciaro's perspective, often making him the one who sets things in motion. Ciaro goes to jail with Hoffa, and is the one who brokers the deal that gets him released. Even stranger, the film puts him there on the day Hoffa is killed, as a fellow victim! This choice allows the film to keep Hoffa at a distance, making him almost a secondary character in his own biography. Nicholson gets a chance to demonstrate what got Hoffa fired up, and he does some fun accent work bringing Hoffa's Midwestern pugnacity to life. But he doesn't get a chance to play him with much nuance.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Still, this choice creates an interesting parallel with The Irishman, which also creates an ahistorical friend for Hoffa in Frank Sheeran. Sheeran, ultimately, betrays Hoffa, whereas Ciaro dies defending him. But both films use these characters to demonstrate what has become an essential fact about Hoffa – how much he was beloved by his union. Both films portray him through the adoring eyes of a subordinate, and that subordinate stands in, in a way, for the entire working class. To succeed as Hoffa did in the labor movement, in a job that relies on earning trust, you have to have an unnatural ability to win people's hearts. Ciaro and Sheeran embody that devotion.

Is 'Hoffa' Worth Watching?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Overall, not much about Hoffa works that well. Danny DeVito is better known as a director of strange and unsettling comedies, and is unable to import his signature strangeness to this boilerplate '90s biopic. His direction seems a bit imitative of Brian De Palma, particularly The Untouchables, which was also scripted by David Mamet.

The script is, ultimately, where most of the problems lie. Mamet has an extremely recognizable style, most familiar from the highly quotable Glengarry Glen Ross, and his writing is noted for its idiosyncratic, testosterone-laden, rhetorical combat. Hoffa is undeniably a Mamet script — just listen to Hoffa, locked in a battle with Robert Kennedy and the McClellan Committee, warning his adversaries "don't use words with me," while RFK claps back "I don't know what you're trying to prove, but you're proving it." But the style here is superficial; usually, Mamet's bombast is tied to the expression of a larger idea. But here, the characters largely lack a point of view. The movie's take on Hoffa's life is both broad and shallow. It simplifies the people in Hoffa's life to "amalgams," and in the process, strips them of complexity. There's very little psychology motivating anyone's decisions.

However, the subject matter of the film means that it will always have a little juice. It's not that Hoffa's life is necessarily that interesting, and Hoffa was criticized at the time for sugarcoating his life. But Hoffa stood up for the labor movement, and was adored for it. It is always a little bit of a thrill to watch the working class making demands, even in a mediocre film.

Hoffa is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video