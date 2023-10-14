A hero as iconic as Batman has always required a villain that is just as memorable and impactful for audiences. The Joker, with his own standalone movie starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role and its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, set for 2024, is easily one of the greatest comic book antagonists that has left a lasting legacy in theaters as well as on the page. Bringing a character as uniquely eccentric and visually striking as the Joker from an illustrated medium into a live-action one has always been an adaptational challenge, eliciting different approaches from makeup artists, wardrobe designers, and even the actors themselves as they bring the Clown Prince of Crime to the big screen.

One particular adaptation of the character deserves immense credit for the thoughtful processes behind its creation and the phenomenal product that resulted from it. Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of the Joker was a standout performance in Tim Burton’s Batman. It’s already challenging enough to make a character with such eccentric design choices feel like they belong in a gothic-inspired world, but add onto that some of Nicholson’s allergies, then the task gets even more nuanced. Between the iconic requirements of the character’s design and the need to work around Nicholson’s needs, the effort to bring one of Batman’s most feared and recognizable foes was a tremendous yet successful creative effort from Nicholson, Burton, and the design team.

Jack Nicholson Was Involved With Joker’s Appearance in 'Batman'

Adapting the Joker for Burton’s film was a major collaborative effort between himself, Nicholson, and the makeup team, led by Nick Dudman. In a behind-the-scenes video talking about the making of Batman, the trio share snippets discussing the design process from wardrobe to hair and makeup. The standard image of the Joker is pretty universal for audiences: clown-like white skin, green hair, and a deranged smile. However, that tends to be more easily accomplished on the illustrated pages of a comic book than in a live-action film production.

Dudman recalled that developing the look of the character was a process that Burton insisted on having a lot of openness to, as he wanted to nurture Nicholson’s performing choices while he also worked on the design of the costume. Displaying an understanding of his performers, Burton shared that some actors are able to find their characters once they find their wardrobe, something he helped facilitate with Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice just a year prior. So, similarly, Nicholson played an active role in wardrobe design that helped him develop the characteristics and voice of the Joker.

Assistant costume designer Graham Churchyard described the vision for the Joker’s clothing. It starts with the character’s foundation as an elegant gangster with a pinstripe suit before his dip into the acid causes his appearance to become far zanier. In a reciprocal moment between character and performer, the costume designers took inspiration from Nicholson’s own taste for stylish London tailoring and went to Saville Row in order to get the Joker’s suiting completed.

Jack Nicholson’s Movie Makeup Allergy Led to Creative Choices

One of the major challenges of designing the Joker’s appearance was bringing the hyper-expressive facial features to life. As Nicholson noted in the behind-the-scenes clip, he is allergic to Spirit gum, a type of adhesive used primarily for costume prosthetics like wigs, masks, and even false facial hair. It has become so synonymous with theater makeup that Nicholson even referred to it as “the basic unit of movie makeup.” His allergy meant that the makeup team couldn’t rely on some of the more standard tools of the trade to bring their vision to life. However, the exclusion of prosthetics may have been more of a blessing than a burden, considering the design choices the team was able to make.

In the same behind-the-scenes video, Dudman also shared about the process behind making the specific makeup looks for Nicholson’s face. He got started with molds cast from Nicholson’s face, both with neutral expressions and others with the most manic and extreme smiles he could produce. He then created an exaggerated effect with the makeup to create an ever-present smile that, when enhanced with an ear-to-ear grin, could bring the Joker’s unhinged expression to life. The balancing act that was key for Dudman was ensuring that the makeup didn’t obstruct anything from Nicholson’s visage. Prosthetics, such as those you would attach with Spirit gum, also hid part of the actor’s performance, so making sure that Nicholson’s expressions could be read without interruption was vitally important.

Jack Nicholson's Joker Had Several Layers of Makeup

The makeup team was also able to accomplish a deceptively complicated feat of movie magic in one of the scenes of the film. There is a moment in the film when the Joker applies skin-colored makeup to his acid-induced white skin before later wiping it off to reveal his stained skin underneath. While this action is simple in concept, it’s actually quite complicated trying to remove just a single layer of makeup while preserving the one underneath. In order to accomplish this effect, they started with a base layer of PAX paint, an acrylic adhesive they mixed with white paint in order to get that classic Joker look. They then added silicone oil on top of that layer, since it is a substance that resists sticking. To top it all off, makeup added a flesh-colored base coat of grease paint that sat on top of that oil and airbrushed it with detailing once it was on. The process demanded precision to ensure that the makeup stayed on, but the resulting sequence is so elegantly done that viewers could easily miss the ingenuity behind developing such a practical and effective solution.

Though there are many other iterations of the two that have made it onto the big screen, each actor and design team brings their own unique take on the legendary character. In fact, Tim Burton's Batman almost had a very different Joker. But looking back the nearly 35 years since the film's release, it's hard to imagine someone else playing the part. Burton's vision was achieved with resounding success and Keaton is still considered by many to be the best Bruce Wayne. Not to be outdone, Nicholson's fantastic performance and the iconic design of the character have made him synonymous with the film. From finding the right shade of green for his hair to getting Saville Row-designed suits for his wardrobe, each choice paid dividends and resulted in one of the most iconic movie characters of all time.