When a film comes out and boasts a host of juggernaut actors, including Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, and Jack Nicholson, you take notice. In 2010, this unlikely crew came together for James L. Brooks' How Do You Know, and we sat tight, hoping for a hilarious and epic rom-com. However, the film's star-studded cast end up being a double-edged sword.

Contracting actors of this caliber and fame was costly, drumming up a budget of a whopping $120 million, and unfortunately there was no pay-off, as the movie was a financial bomb at the box office, only earning $48 million worldwide. On top of this, expectations were sky-high due to the involvement of these big names, so when the film was critically panned, it was surprising. However, looking back on it over 10 years later, this film is worth revisiting, with its understated and nuanced performances and ideas that turn it into a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, and Paul Rudd Play to Their Strengths