The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg hilariously learned not to improvise with Jack Nicholson on the set of The Departed.

Wahlberg's confrontational ad-libbing with Nicholson was quickly shut down by Nicholson and Martin Scorsese on set.

Despite the clash, Wahlberg expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work with Nicholson.

Anyone who has worked with the legendary actor has a Jack Nicholson story. Whether on the set of a movie, walking down the streets of Los Angeles, or sitting courtside at a Lakers game, Nicholson leaves an imprint on everyone. His radiant grin oozes with charisma on the screen or in the front row of the Academy Awards chatting it up with Billy Crystal. The best Nicholson stories are insightful portraits of his electric personality and thoughtful understanding of cinema and the art of acting. During his press tour for Netflix movie, The Union, Mark Wahlberg, Nicholson's co-star in Martin Scorsese's Best Picture winner, The Departed, shared an anecdote that was so Jack.

Jack Nicholson Denied Mark Wahlberg's Improvisation During Filming of 'The Departed'

Image via Warner Bros.

Mark Wahlberg has been around the block. With experience in film, music, reality television, and hospitality, he had plenty to share during the press junket for an upcoming project. While he's collaborated with many of the brightest stars of our time, Jack Nicholson towers above them all. Beyond Nicholson, The Departed was a murderer's row of huge names: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Martin Sheen, and Vera Farmiga, to name a few. In the film, the long-awaited first collaboration between Nicholson and Scorsese, Nicholson's Frank Costello looms over this saga of double-crossing and secret identities between Billy Costigan (DiCaprio) and Colin Sullivan (Damon). Costigan is an undercover state trooper infiltrating Costello's gang, while Sullivan is an undercover soldier for Costello infiltrating the Massachusetts State Police.

In an interview for Jake's Takes, Wahlberg, promoting The Union, which co-stars Halle Berry, was asked to share a compelling behind-the-scenes story, specifically, a Jack Nicholson story, on the set of The Departed. One day, during the filming of Scorsese's crime epic, Wahlberg learned the hard way when he tried improvising with the all-mighty Nicholson. Wahlberg, as the hard-nosed and brash police sergeant, Dignam, ad-libbed throughout the filming. The character "didn't have nice things to say to anybody," as Wahlberg put it, so he threw caution to the wind when hurling biting remarks toward Nicholson when the cameras were rolling. After exchanging unpleasantries, Wahlberg said, "he gave me a look that nobody else gave me." Following the scene, Nicholson and Scorsese spoke to each other off the side before approaching Wahlberg to knock it off. "They said, 'Make sure that's the end of that'" he recalled, referring to his improvisation. Despite this confrontation, Wahlberg is grateful for the opportunity to work with "the G.O.A.T" and considers him a friend, both finding pleasure on the golf course.

Jack Nicholson Provides an Endless Source of Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There is a whole industry of riveting behind-the-scenes Jack Nicholson stories and quotes. He once told Aaron Eckhart on the set of The Pledge, "I don't make movies. I make classics." After Richard Dreyfuss won an Oscar in 1978 for The Goodbye Girl, he shared an elevator with Nicholson, who looked at Dreyfuss, with an Oscar statuette in his hand, and said, "I bet you're really glad I wasn't up for anything this year!" Nicholson even has a witty one-liner about Cracker Jacks, of all things, as recounted by Jimmy Fallon on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where he bemoaned the lack of quality prizes at the bottom of Cracker Jack boxes at a Yankees game, complaining that nowadays "you get a picture of a f--king snake!" If a story sounds too clever to be believable, it's because there is nothing that matches Nicholson's infectious charm and larger-than-life personality.

Earlier this year, Wahlberg sat down with Josh Horowitz of Happy, Sad, Confused to discuss his unpleasant attitude on the set of The Departed. He dealt with a handful of headaches during production involving casting and compensation and managed these problems with an attitude akin to the fiery Dignam. Wahlberg was also preparing to film Invincible, and problems emerged when his hair needed to be grown out for his upcoming inspirational sports movie, which was not the character description of Dignam. He claimed that because Scorsese had to oversee the demands and requests of his major stars, the set was generally on edge. Ultimately, Wahlberg was assured that this role and the opportunity to work with Scorsese would be beneficial to him. His instincts proved correct, as he received his first and only acting nomination for his scene-stealing performance.

Martin Scorsese has allowed improvised moments to flourish on screen, permitting his actors, and sometimes his own mother, to chew the scenery and develop their characters naturally. When it comes to potentially wasting Jack Nicholson's time, though, the line needed to be drawn, according to Mark Wahlberg, who fearlessly went toe-to-toe with the prestigious actor.

The Departed is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO