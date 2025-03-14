A living legend of the screen with a larger-than-life personality, Jack Nicholson is a movie star of mythic proportions. One of the most consistently in-demand actors after his breakout role in Easy Rider, Nicholson chose to build his career on challenging roles while still maintaining the aura of a star.

There’s never a bad time to revisit Nicholson’s body of work, but with so many great films we decided to narrow down the essentials not to be missed. Here are the movies that made Nicholson a giant in Hollywood and one of the most recognizable stars on celluloid.

10 'A Few Good Men’ (1992)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

The acclaimed military courtroom drama A Few Good Men brought Aaron Sorkin’s stage play to the big screen when it premiered in the early 90s. When a United States Marine is tied to his bed and beaten to death, an investigation is launched into the guilt of the two officers instructed to do so. When JAG attorney Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is assigned the case, he suspects Colonel Nathan Jessep (Nicholson) is ultimately responsible for the death.

A Few Good Men is unquestionably Cruise’s movie, except for when Nicholson is on the screen making the most out of his small part with scene-stealing artistry. Nicholson brings a subdued but imposing energy to the part of Col. Jessep, only unleashing his full rage when he’s ready to deliver one of the most famous lines in cinema history. Nicholson’s performance in A Few Good Men established that just because he had the ability for large theatrics, he didn’t need to rely on them to command the attention of everyone watching.