Few actors have mastered the art of delivering great bombastic performances quite like Jack Nicholson. Not every role he plays sees him devouring scenery, because he’s still fantastic at playing more down-to-earth and grounded characters when needed, as seen in films like Chinatown and The Passenger. But when a part called for someone to go big, Nicholson always proved up for the challenge of exploding and making it entertaining in the process.

What follows are some of his grandest and, for lack of a better word, over-the-top performances, often (but not always) in villainous roles. It should be noted that most of these movies are at least pretty good, and they make up some of Nicholson’s best work, showing that subtlety can indeed be overrated when it comes to the art of film acting.

10 Melvin Udall

'As Good as It Gets' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the biggest hit films of the 1990s that Jack Nicholson starred in was As Good as It Gets, and it earned the actor his third (of three) Academy Award wins. The film sees him playing an honestly kind of terrible old man named Melvin Udall, showing how he slowly realizes what a jerk he is and begins to open up to some of the people around him, albeit very, very slowly.

Melvin Udall is quietly grumpy a good deal of the time, so Nicholson’s performance here is sometimes reserved, though there is always a level of intensity and anger below the surface (at least for most of the film’s runtime). Nicholson doesn’t overplay it, but it remains a fairly big and emotive performance in some ways, and that plus the fact it’s one of the better-known roles from later in his career ensures As Good as It Gets is worthy of mentioning here.

As Good As It Gets Release Date December 25, 1997 Director James L. Brooks Cast Jack Nicholson , Helen Hunt , Greg Kinnear , Cuba Gooding Jr , Shirley Knight Runtime 139 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

9 Randle Patrick McMurphy

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' (1975)

Image via MGM

Here’s the point where things start getting big and only get bigger, so far as broad and bombastic Jack Nicholson performances go. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, like As Good as It Gets, earned Nicholson an Academy Award, with the film following his character, Randle McMurphy, as he spends time in a psychiatric hospital and rebels against authority, inspiring other patients to express themselves and bite back at the particularly cruel Nurse Ratched.

Again, Nicholson chews a little scenery and gets to do a good deal of shouting and lashing out for the role, but he never overdoes it to the point where One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest stops working as a hard-hitting drama. It’s one of his most acclaimed movies/performances for good reason, helping the film feel like one of the overall best-acted of its decade.

Rent on Apple TV

8 Col. Nathan Jessep

'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

A well-made courtroom drama that still holds up decently well, A Few Good Men sees Jack Nicholson as really just one part of an impressive ensemble cast here that also includes Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Kiefer Sutherland. Narratively, it’s about a murder trial that takes place within a military court, with two young U.S. Marines standing accused of murdering another Marine.

Nicholson’s character is a man by the name of Col. Jessep, and the role doesn’t allow frequent scenery chewing or even much by way of screen time, at points, given Nicholson isn’t the central character here. What he does do, though, is make all of his scenes count, and for the famous outburst he has regarding the truth and some people not being able to handle it, Jessep’s worthy of recognition when it comes to expressive characters Jack Nicholson’s played.

Watch on Tubi

7 President Dale/Art Land

'Mars Attacks' (1996)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another 1990s movie featuring Jack Nicholson and a ridiculously large number of other famous people, Mars Attacks has a cast that includes Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Michael J. Fox, and Pam Grier, to name just a few. It’s a throwback to – and parody of – the sorts of 1950s B-movies that might’ve scared audiences back in the day, but prove to be cheesy fun when watched nowadays.

Mars Attacks is very broad and perhaps even stupid, when looked at a certain way, but that feels by design (and it’s a different kind of cheese to 1996’s other big alien invasion movie, Independence Day). Jack Nicholson gets to play two characters here, too, one being the President and the other being a hotel tycoon, with both being kind of silly and over-the-top characters in different ways, so that’s fun.

Rent on Apple TV

6 Will Randall

'Wolf' (1994)

Close

A flawed yet still somewhat underrated Jack Nicholson movie, Wolf was one of several collaborations he had with director Mike Nichols, and it was perhaps the oddest film they made together. Nichols isn’t super well-known for tackling the horror genre, and outside his early films with Roger Corman as producer/director, Nicholson wasn’t in a ton either (besides a very famous horror movie from 1980, but more on that in a bit).

As you might not be too surprised to learn, based on the title, Wolf revolves around werewolves, particularly the fear of turning into one, after Nicholson’s character, Will Randall, is bitten by a wolf early on. As his behavior changes (and eventually his appearance, too), Nicholson gets ample opportunities to do some pretty wild things, and his committed performance is one of the best parts of this messy yet still somewhat compelling movie.

Rent on Apple TV

5 Dr. Buddy Rydell

'Anger Management' (2003)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Anger Management proves that an over-the-top Jack Nicholson performance does not a good movie make, because this is a pretty lowbrow and – at best – inconsistent early 2000s comedy. Picturing it as a spiritual sequel to 2002’s Punch-Drunk Love can be amusing, given Adam Sandler played a character in that film who really needed anger management therapy, and then in Anger Management, he gets it (obviously).

Jack Nicholson plays the doctor in charge of such therapy, and his methods prove unusual, to say the least, with all the comedy stemming from the ways he tries to annoy Sandler’s character into becoming a better person. Seeing two larger-than-life actors go at each other, either losing their tempers or trying not to, is mildly fun for a while, but Anger Management does eventually wear out its welcome, and quite a while before it all ends, too.

Rent on Apple TV

4 Daryl Van Horne

'The Witches of Eastwick' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

George Miller’s movies already have bombast from the visuals and style alone, a good deal of the time, so coupling his sensibilities as a director with a lead actor like Jack Nicholson can create some interesting chaos. Case in point, The Witches of Eastwick, which has a mysterious villain (played by Nicholson) targeting several women, all of whom eventually band together to get back at him with supernatural methods of revenge.

It's not the most coherent movie by any means, but it’s a heightened fantasy/comedy/horror film that has its charms, and Nicholson looks like he’s having fun playing a real piece of work. Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer all match the energy levels of Nicholson and Miller, too, ensuring The Witches of Eastwick is pretty bold and explosive – for better or worse – across almost its entire runtime.

Rent on Apple TV

3 The Joker

'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

Playing a role that would later go on to earn both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix Oscars for different takes on the character, Jack Nicholson shines in 1989’s Batman, with his version of the Joker often stealing the film from the title character. Narratively, it’s the sort of superhero story that shouldn’t surprise too many, given it revolves around Bruce Wayne/Batman taking on the Joker and his gang of criminals as they try to take over Gotham City.

It's a movie that also demonstrates how Mars Attacks wasn’t the first time Tim Burton let Jack Nicholson get a little nuts in one of his films, because the Joker, as portrayed here, is comically evil, goofy, and oftentimes seems to be having fun. This kind of villainous role is oddly infectious to watch, and Nicholson helps make Batman an all-time within the superhero genre.

Watch on Max

2 Jack Torrance

'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman allowed Jack Nicholson to end the 1980s on a villainous high, but the decade also kicked off with an all-time great Nicholson villainous role, too, given he played Jack Torrance in The Shining in 1980. Adapting the Stephen King novel of the same name and deviating from it quite a bit, The Shining follows a father going mad while trying to work on his writing during his stay at a hotel as a caretaker during the off-season.

Torrance begins the film feeling intense, but as his madness worsens, he begins to lash out at his family, dealing both psychological and (eventually) physical harm. Nicholson really hams it up, whether he’s yelling, talking to ghosts, or running around with an ax, but The Shining still remains scary throughout, even if Jack Nicholson does technically go over the top. Somehow, it all just works.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

1 Frank Costello

'The Departed' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The big kahuna of all over-the-top Jack Nicholson performances, his role as Frank Costello in The Departed manages to tick all the boxes for these sorts of roles, given he’s the villain, he’s loud/angry/violent, and his outlook on the world is a pretty twisted one. The film is also well-acted by the rest of the cast, and Martin Scorsese’s direction is a star attraction in itself, but Nicholson does frequently steal the scenes he does have.

He plays the leader of a criminal gang who gets one of his own to infiltrate the police force, though at the same time, the police have sent someone undercover to infiltrate his gang. So begins a suspenseful and intense gangster movie, with a performance from Nicholson that can be pretty funny at times, owing to all that scenery chewing, but never too much; not to the point where it takes away from The Departed’s twisty and sometimes shocking narrative.

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The Best Villains Played by Robert De Niro, Ranked by Evilness