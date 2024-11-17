Jack Nicholson was such a tremendous box office draw and awards darling for the majority of his career that it is easy to look past some of his best titles. While any conversation about his body of work is destined to include discussions about One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest or As Good As It Gets, Nicholson had many other hits that were heralded at the time of their release, such as the John Huston assassin comedy Prizzi’s Honor. While it may not have the same cultural cache today as The Shining or The Last Detail, Prizzi’s Honor is a hilarious subversion of expectations that combines the best of the romantic comedy and gangster thriller genres.

What Is ‘Prizzi’s Honor’ About?

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Richard Condon, Prizzi’s Honor stars Nicholson as the experienced hitman Charley Partanna, who works for the New York City mob boss Don Corrado Prizzi (William Hickey). It’s a family affair for Charley, as his father, Angelo (John Randolph), has served as the right-hand to Prizzi for generations. Charley grows increasingly overwhelmed romantically when Prizzi’s estranged daughter, Maerose (Anjelica Huston), begins expressing her feelings for him. However, Charley grows distracted when he shares a brief encounter with the enigmatic woman Irene Walkervisks (Kathleen Turner), also an assassin working for the family. Although they initially start to flirt with each other and even team up on a difficult assignment, Irene and Charley are forced into conflict when they are set up to kill one another.

Prizzi’s Honor works very hard to sell the romantic aspect of the story, which becomes surprisingly profound for a premise that feels like a precursor to Mr. & Mrs. Smith. While there is an overtly idealized version of assassins that has been perpetrated by spy movies, Prizzi’s Honor reveals that, in reality, it is a very lonely profession that does not allow for the acquisition of personal relationships. Nicholson does an excellent job at channeling the soft-spoken hesitancy that defines Charley, as he has become so well-adjusted to working alone that he isn’t sure how to interact with Irene. Turner may have become a bigger star in the subsequent years thanks to a few high-profile blockbusters, but she is able to get vulnerable in a way that makes her a perfect co-star for Nicholson. The film’s 129 minutes is a substantial length for a romantic comedy, but Prizzi’s Honor has so much great dialogue (courtesy of the Oscar-nominated script by Condon and Janet Roach) that it never feels like a drag.

‘Prizzi’s Honor’ Is a Very Dark Comedy

There is a lot of Prizzi’s Honor that feels indebted to the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” as the slapstick shenanigans and comedy-of-errors are a deliberate throwback to classics like Bringing Up Baby and His Girl Friday. This is precisely what makes Huston such an interesting filmmaker; although he hails from an older generation, he was also involved in the “New Hollywood” movement that saw a rejection of formal standards, allowing for more risky storytelling. Prizzi’s Honor takes a somewhat silly premise and follows it to its logical conclusion, as in reality, a sustained romance between two professionals working in such a dangerous field would never be sustainable. Although some of the comedy can get broad at moments, Huston does not shy away from the violence; an early scene of Charley performing an execution is just as brutal as the famous “dinner scene” in the original The Godfather from 1972.

Prizzi’s Honor feels like a film lost to time, as it is not held alongside the best of Huston’s career with The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon, and The Man Who Would Be King. While Nicholson’s performance is terrific, it is easy to compare it to the other gangsters he played in other crime movies like The Departed and Hoffa. However, the creative spin on what mafia culture actually looks like makes Prizzi’s Honor a unique entry in both of their careers that would certainly benefit from a rewatch. It’s a film that constantly forces the viewers to readjust their expectations, as Prizzi’s Honor is a whole lot funnier, sadder, and more insightful than one may have thought based on the logline alone.

Prizzi’s Honor is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Prizzi's Honor Release Date June 14, 1985 Director John Huston Cast Jack Nicholson , Kathleen Turner , Robert Loggia , John Randolph , William Hickey , Lee Richardson , Michael Lombard , Anjelica Huston , Lawrence Tierney , CCH Pounder , Ann Selepegno , Vic Polizos , Dick O'Neill , Sully Boyar , Antonia Vasquez , Tomasino Baratta , John Calvani , Murray Staff , Joseph Ruskin , Raymond Serra , Seth Allen , Dominic Barto , Teddi Siddall , Tom Signorelli , Ray Iannicelli Runtime 124 minutes Writers Janet Roach Producers John Foreman Expand

