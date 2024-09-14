Jack Nicholson is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all-time, and for good reason. Jackson was a quintessential part of the “New Hollywood” movement at the end of the 1960s that saw the industry turning to more eccentric and artistic projects that pushed up against more conservative sensibilities. While Nicholson earned immense acclaim early on in his career for his roles in Five Easy Pieces, Chinatown, The Last Detail, and Prizzi’s Honor, he would still be getting leading parts a decade later in As Good As It Gets and About Schmidt.

Nicholson is also quite good when he is cast in supporting roles, as he has the right energy needed to turn a good movie into a great one. Although he would eventually become known for his over-the-top performances, sometimes just a little bit of Nicholson goes a long way. Here are the ten best Jack Nicholson supporting roles.

10 ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

The Witches of Eastwick was a change of pace for Nicholson, as he moved away from doing more disturbing crime movies to star in a strange fantasy comedy for director George Miller, who was at the time coming off the success of the original Mad Max trilogy. It’s an odd film that blends romance, horror, comedy, and fantasy into a unique blend, and gives Nicholson ample room to chew the scenery.

While not always recognized for his more comedic work, Nicholson is always well-cast as a womanizing scoundrel who lacks any sense of self-awareness. Although there are aspects of The Witches of Eastwick that have not aged well, Nicholson’s performance is perhaps the most defining element of the film’s legacy. It suggested that Nicholson didn’t necessarily take himself too seriously, and was willing to lampoon the image that had been crafted for him.

Watch on Tubi

9 ‘The Missouri Breaks’ (1976)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via United Artists

The Missouri Breaks was a deliberately old-fashioned western released in an era when the genre was risking becoming irrelevant due to a series of financial and critical disappointments. While it was Marlon Brando who played the lead role of an aging gunslinger, Nicholson played the critical part of a young robber who gets in trouble when he and his friends attempt to seize a train as part of an armed assault.

Nicholson is a perfect fit for the Western genre, and The Missouri Breaks allowed him to give a deeper take on what living a life on the run actually looks like for a young man with real goals in mind. Although nothing about The Missouri Breaks would seem particularly original for those who are already well-versed in the Western genre, the surprisingly empathetic (and occasionally humorous) work that Nicholson does elevates it into a solid piece of mainstream entertainment.

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘Broadcast News’ (1987)

Directed by James L. Brooks

Image via 20th Century Fox

Broadcast News is one of the greatest films ever made about journalism, as it managed to capture the ways in which news media was changing throughout the 1980s due to advancement in the television medium. While the film is primarily focused on the aspiring journalists played by William Hurt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter, Nicholson plays a critical role as a veteran news anchor who still runs a nightly broadcast.

Nicholson carried himself with the poise and professionalism that would benefit a career journalist, and it still is really exciting to hear him discuss the evening news with his signature voice. While it would have been easy for his work in Broadcast News to be little more than a cameo, Nicholson helps elevate the part into a generally compelling supporting character who serves as an inspiration to the younger reporters who look up to him.

Broadcast News Release Date December 16, 1987 Director James L. Brooks Cast William Hurt , Albert Brooks , Holly Hunter Runtime 133 Main Genre Romantic Comedy

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘Carnal Knowledge’ (1971)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

Carnal Knowledge is one of the most controversial films that Nicholson ever appeared in, as the film’s discussion of sexual content and more graphic scenes sparked outrage and obscenity charges that forced the involvement of the Supreme Court. While the primary focus of the story is on a young college student (Art Garfunkel) trying to find his place in the world, Nicholson is equally compelling as his shallow, womanizing best friend.

Nicholson has a knack for playing utterly unlikeable characters, and he does a great job at playing a sexist jerk who uses his intelligence to mask how cruel he actually is. Although it was released in an era where these sorts of counterculture films were seen as game changers, the foresight that Carnal Knowledge had on gender dynamics, educational reform, and mental health issues makes it one of the most underrated films of Nicholson’s career.

Carnal Knowledge Release Date June 30, 1971 Director Mike Nichols Cast Jack Nicholson , Candice Bergen , Art Garfunkel , Ann-Margret , Rita Moreno , Cynthia O'Neal Runtime 98 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Tubi

6 ‘Easy Rider’ (1969)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Image via Columbia Pictures

Easy Rider is one of the most influential films of all-time, as it epitomized the feelings of the countercultural movement that had been brewing throughout the 1960s and transformed them into the ultimate film about outsiders. Dennis Hopper deserves all the credit imaginable for making a seemingly plotless road movie that still felt so electrifying, but it was Nicholson’s work as a spirited young biker that became the film's scene stealer.

Nicholson’s performance earned him the first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor of his entire career, and kicked off the Oscars’ affinity for him; Nicholson has a total of twelve nominations for acting, the most of any male performer working today. Considering that the artistic sensibilities of Easy Rider were fairly divisive at the time of its initial release, especially among veteran critics, it is impressive that Nicholson’s performance was still considered to be worthy of praise.

Easy Rider Release Date May 7, 1969 Director Dennis Hopper Cast Peter Fonda , Dennis Hopper , Antonio Mendoza , Phil Spector , Mac Mashourian , Warren Finnerty Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘Batman’ (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman changed superhero movies forever, as the genre as it exists today simply would not exist if it wasn’t for the masterful work that Tim Burton did back in 1989. In one of the best performances in any of Burton’s films, Nicholson delivered a memorable performance as the Joker that brought to life the “Clown Prince of Crime” for a generation of viewers.

Even though Michael Keaton’s performance as Batman was ahead of its time, a majority of the film focuses on the Joker, and adds an interesting new backstory as to how he became the crazed criminal that he is. Although Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Barry Keoghan, and Zack Galifinackis have all done something interesting with the character, Nicholson was worthy of cementing an important part of the legacy of one of the greatest comic book villains of all-time.

Watch on Max

4 ‘A Few Good Men’ (1992)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

A Few Good Men is a brilliant courtroom drama that brought to life an excellent screenplay by Aaron Sorkin that centered on a murder trial conducted regarding the death of a military recruit during training. Nicholson stars as a proud, defiant military veteran who must defend his honor when a hot-headed young lawyer (Tom Cruise) accuses him of being involved in the murder and its eventual coverup.

A Few Good Men was a great showcase for both Cruise and Nicholson, as they exchange more than a few hot-headed disputes over the course of the film’s exhilarating courtroom scenes. Even if his characters ends up being proven to be in the wrong by the time the film wraps up, Nicholson’s delivery of the line “You can’t handle the truth” in A Few Good Men is often cited as one of the greatest pieces of acting in his entire career.

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Departed is an epic gangster masterpiece from Martin Scorsese that has one of the greatest ensemble casts of any crime movie. Nicholson stars as the veteran gangster Frank Costello, who sends the undercover informant Tommy Sullivan (Matt Damon) to inform on the police captain (Alec Baldwin), whilst remaining unaware that the cops have sent their own double agent Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) to inform on the mob.

Nicholson is simply having a blast playing a character who simply loves being evil, and gives an amazing monologue about the nature of power in the opening scenes that is set to the Rolling Stones’ song “Gimme Shelter.” Nicholson has played more than a few great villains over the course of his career, but his work as Costello in The Departed might be the single most vile and morally repugnant of them all.

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Reds’ (1981)

Directed by Warren Beatty

Image via Paramount Pictures

Reds was a major breakthrough for Warren Beatty, who directed and starred in the epic historical drama about an American journalist who became interested, and later involved, with the “October Revolution” in Russia that led to the rise of Communism and development of the Soviet Union. Beatty’s performance is certainly one of his best, but Nicholson is also quite compelling as a fellow journalist who becomes romantically involved with his wife (Diane Keaton).

Reds is over three hours and needed an ensemble of great performances to ensure that viewers did not lose interest, and thankfully Nicholson gives a charismatic performance that helps shed a spotlight on the important work that journalists do to call attention to fragile political states. Even if his screen time is rather minimal when compared to his co-stars, Nicholson’s work in the film is important in showing that there is a diversity to what journalism actually looks like.

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Terms of Endearment’ (1983)

Directed by James L. Brooks

Image via Paramount Pictures

Terms of Endearment earned the Academy Award for Best Picture and is often cited as one of the few instances in which the description of it as a “melodrama” isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The film captures the realities of small-town life as it tracks the changes that a family makes over the course of several generations; while the cast is filled with memorable performances, Nicholson is particularly strong as an astronaut who reveals himself to be far more romantic than he initially seemed.

Nicholson is perfectly cast as a seemingly cynical character who proves to be far more sensitive, and Terms of Endearment gave him a rare chance to show his romantic side. Although discussions of the film tend to focus on the female leads, Nicholson’s work in Tears of Endearment did earn him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch on Prime Video

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked