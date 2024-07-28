The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's portrayal of crime in his movies avoids relying only on glorification, instead focusing on the brutal reality that awaits its participants.

The Departed differs from Scorsese's usual NYC setting, but still maintains an authentic and intricate plot involving deceit and betrayal.

Frank Costello, modeled after gangsters Whitey Bulger and Frank Costello, showcases Jack Nicholson's improvisational skills in key scenes.

When directing movies, particularly his crime stories, Martin Scorsese strives for authenticity. What makes Mean Streets, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street so intoxicating is the documentary-like coverage that Scorsese presents these illicit underworlds. By the same token, Scorsese's gritty realism underlines the brutality and fatalism of organized crime. As much as he glorifies crime, he'll always be sure to show the inevitable horror that awaits its participants. The Departed, Scorsese's Best Picture-winning crime saga about the paths crossed by an undercover cop and a criminal, may be set outside the director's usual New York City milieu, but it carries the same authentic approach as its counterparts. The central figure of the narrative, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), is based on two notorious gangsters of the 20th century; Whitey Bulger and the character's namesake, Frank Costello.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

What Is 'The Departed' About?

Being set in Boston, Massachusetts, The Departed, a remake of the Hong Kong police thriller, Infernal Affairs, differs from Scorsese's oeuvre. Accepting the top honor by the Director's Guild of America, he joked that it was a landmark film of his, saying "This is the first movie I've done with a plot." The sentiment is apt, as The Departed – a story of deceit, betrayal, and character interconnections – featured Scorsese's most intricate plotting to date.

Jack Nicholson, in a triumphant first and only collaboration with Martin Scorsese, plays Frank Costello, a charismatic and sinister South Boston crime boss whose friend and apprentice, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), has infiltrated the Massachusetts State Police. Working from enemy lines, he tips off Costello with confidential information. On the flip side, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), a disaffected member of a troubled criminal family, enlists in the Massachusetts State Police, only to be sent as an undercover agent in Costello's crew. Scorsese capitalizes on the rich dramatic intrigue of William Monahan's script by crafting some of his most flashy and expressive formalism to date, with the frequent iconography of the letter "X," paying homage to Howard Hawks' classic gangster film, Scarface.

Frank Costello Was Modeled After Boston's Most Notorious Criminal, Whitey Bulger

For Boston natives and organized crime historians, Costello's character description, a menacing Irish gangster with moles inside federal offices, sounds quite familiar. James "Whitey" Bulger, the head of the Winter Hill Gang in South Boston and the most infamous criminal from the area, was a loose inspiration for Nicholson's character. Bulger's story was brought to the screen to underwhelming heights in the largely forgotten crime biopic, Black Mass, with Johnny Depp playing the subject. Upon being arraigned in July 2011, following a 16-year pursuit, Bulger was charged with 19 murders. More so than his physical prowess, Bulger gained an iron fist through his connection to the FBI. John Connolly (played by Joel Edgerton in Black Mass), an FBI agent and childhood friend of Bulger's, worked as a mole for Bulger. Under Connolly's watch, the FBI ignored Bulger and allowed him to run free with his criminal enterprise. In return, Bulger would provide Connolly with intel regarding Winter Hill's rival Italian families.

If Costello is a stand-in for Bulger, then Damon's Sullivan is an avatar for John Connolly. Nicholson's Costello was a father figure to Sullivan as a youth. The film identifies the inextricable bond that would form between Sullivan and Costello. Even after joining the Special Investigations Unit, Sullivan still answers to his old boss he reported to while on the streets of Boston. The Departed blazes through its runtime with a plethora of twists, turns, and sudden deaths, and one of the most unexpected narrative shifts occurs upon the revelation, to the characters and audience, that Costello is an active FBI informant, presumably to satisfy self-interests in the Boston turf war. Sullivan, betrayed by his mentor, kills Costello in a sting operation. During the heart-racing elevator climax, Costigan is shot in the head by a fellow state trooper, Barrigan (James Badge Dale), who reveals himself to be one of Costello's moles. Across all his films, Scorsese's characters are defined by an undying oath, either to a criminal code or person. The power of a gun or iron fist pales in comparison to the devout loyalty to a soldier and his boss.

Frank Costello Shares the Name of a Notorious New York Mobster

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

To find another inspiration for Frank Costello, look no further than the name itself. The real Frank Costello was not a Boston-born Irish-American, but rather, an Italian-American gangster in New York with a prolific track record. Costello was the Forrest Gump of organized crime, as he crossed paths with the most notorious gangsters of the 20th century as a bootlegger during Prohibition, including Bugsy Siegel, Meyer Lansky, Arnold Rothstein, and Lucky Luciano. In the late '20s, Luciano rose to power in New York and became the boss of the infamous Luciano Crime Family, with Costello serving as his consigliere (top advisor). Following Luciano's conviction, Costello eventually ascended to the throne as boss. As Nicholson's Costello had his hands in many pockets, the real Costello's business portfolio included illicit and legitimate means: prostitution, gambling, and meatpacking.

Jack Nicholson Improvised Scenes in 'The Departed'

When Jack Nicholson inhabits a role, he's going to bring his own two cents to the part. Frank Costello may be a composite of two historical gangsters, but The Departed's interpretation of the two bosses is pure Jack. In the scene when Costello sits down with Costigan in the bar, he discusses his growing suspicion of a police informant in his crew, oblivious that the "rat" is sitting right in front of him. Costello pulled a gun on Costigan, which was an improvised act to enhance the intensity of the scene. The moment genuinely frightened DiCaprio, with his sincere reaction captured on screen. Matt Damon recalled an instance where Nicholson altered a perfunctory scene involving Costello executing a man in the marsh. Nicholson insisted that the man be changed to a woman and have Mr. French (Ray Winstone) added to the scene. Through improvisations alone, Nicholson extended the scene with gestures and lines that never existed in the script, which included twisted banter between Costello and Mr. French, including the darkly humorous line, "Gee, she fell funny," after executing the unknown woman. Frank Costello, inspired by real gangsters, will forever remain a unique creation by Jack Nicholson.

