The film was groundbreaking in its dialogue depiction, pushing boundaries with the use of vulgar language.

The movie's bleak undertones highlight commentary on the clash between personal redemption and Navy discipline.

It's hard for anything associated with Jack Nicholson to slip through the cracks of the modern pop culture landscape. One of the finest actors to ever live, Nicholson is an American icon, who established an instantly recognizable iconography in his movies and celebrity life. When accounting for popular hits, curious and thought-provoking material, career-defining star vehicles, and collaborations with auteur directors, his filmography is unmatched. He has the rare honor of winning three Academy Awards, which he received across three decades. Across his five decades of stardom, Nicholson has made plenty of films admired by critics and re-watched by audiences endlessly. However, some films, even during his prime in the 1970s, deserve their fair share of equal acclaim, including The Last Detail, a signature character exploration of New Hollywood, and Nicholson's most underrated performance.

Hal Ashby and Robert Towne Altered Cinematic Language in 'The Last Detail'

The Oscars and Golden Globes are not the only trophies that Nicholson possesses. In 1973, for his work in the Hal Ashby dramedy, The Last Detail, Nicholson won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival. His performance as a party-loving naval officer laid the groundwork for Nicholson's most memorable roles in Chinatown and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The Last Detail follows two lifetime sailors, "Badass" Buddusky (Nicholson) and "Mule" Mulhall (Otis Young), assigned to escort a young bashful naval recruit, Meadows, (Randy Quaid), to prison when he is convicted of stealing $40 from a charity donation box. Before his sentencing, the two provide Meadows with one last good time, full of drinking and sex. While he doesn't receive the same number of flowers as the legends of the period, Hal Ashby is one of the preeminent voices of New Hollywood. Specializing in meditative character dramedies about outsiders trying to reform themselves or their social milieu and nuanced social/political commentaries, Ashby's run in the '70s, including Harold and Maude, Shampoo, Coming Home, and Being There, is as acclaimed as any of the totemic filmmakers of the time.

The Last Detail was written by Robert Towne, the legendary screenwriter and frequent collaborator of Nicholson. The Chinatown writer was Hollywood's go-to script doctor in the '70s, doing uncredited punch-ups for classics like The Godfather, The Parallax View, and Heaven Can Wait. Towne was a master of punchy dialogue. Look no further than all the iconic lines in Chinatown--considered the holy grail of screenplays. However, no film demonstrated Towne's immaculate sense of dialogue quite like The Last Detail, which primarily centers around the three sailors talking about trivial matters.

What wasn't trivial was the groundbreaking implications of the script, which featured an unprecedented depiction of vulgar language. The studio, Columbia, was hesitant to produce the film, as, according to Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, the original draft of Towne's script included over 340 uses of the word "fuck" in the first seven minutes. Taking advantage of New Hollywood's uncensored creative liberties, Towne insisted that "this is the way people talk when they're powerless to act; they bitch." Thanks to public support from Nicholson, the film began production, but upon the completion of filming, Columbia was still upset by the pervasive swearing. While the final cut was nowhere near as vulgar as the original draft, the studio requested that 26 lines of dialogue with "fuck" be cut.

Jack Nicholson Brings His Iconic Screen Presence to a Naval Setting in 'The Last Detail'

Jack Nicholson inhabits the public image of a foul-mouthed sailor from the 1970s to a tee. Across various characters; a hardboiled detective, malingering convict, astronaut, and Batman villain, Nicholson rarely "transforms" into unique personas with the same intensity as a method actor like Dustin Hoffman or Robert De Niro. Deep down, the character is an extension of Jack, but because he's one of the most charismatic screen actors of the last 50 years, it's completely defensible. Nicholson, who epitomized a brand of Hollywood "cool" with his signature sunglasses and courtside seats at Los Angeles Lakers games, is perfectly suited to play the party animal Buddusky. Unsurprisingly, Towne, according to Easy Riders, had Nicholson in mind when writing the script. Even amid the backdrop of a grainy New Hollywood atmosphere, the actor's charm emanates off the screen. It helps that the film is light on plot, so that there's nothing to distract from the innate comfort in watching Nicholson work his magic.

On the surface, Buddusky evokes traditional ideas of braggadocious posturing and hypermasculine inflection of power, especially since he's juxtaposed with the shy and emotionally withdrawn Meadows. The film takes on the likeness of a high school sex comedy, with Buddusky and Mulhall standing in as the varsity team jocks showing the inexperienced youth the ropes of what it means to be an all-American sailor. As the film progresses, with each night of debauchery feeling more and more vapid, Ashby peels the layers off of Buddusky, displaying his innate sadness. It doesn't dawn on the viewer until later in the film that Buddusky hardly receives any primal satisfaction from Meadows' proverbial bachelor party. While Meadows is inside a brothel, partaking in intercourse for the first time, Buddusky reveals that his life is empty after being divorced, as his previous partner was unhappy with his line of work, indicating that Navy life is all he has going for him.

The Last Detail is naturally humorous due to the sharp chemistry between its leads and the zany hijinks of these aimless soldiers, but the bleak undertones of the story are crystallized by Buddusky's futile attempts to reform Meadows. Buddusky imparts wisdom to the soon-to-be incarcerated sailor. Whether it's asking a kitchen to melt the cheese on his hamburger or defending himself in a fight, Meadows, who carries a resting dumbfounded face, is taught to be confident. Buddusky's school of reformation runs counter to Meadows' destination, Portsmouth Naval Prison. The clash between personal redemption and the Navy's disciplinary system is where Ashby's sobering commentary on the Military-Industrial complex resonates. In fact, Buddusky's impetus for throwing Meadows an extended party is his frustration over his harsh sentencing, and the order to keep him handcuffed.

Despite his rebellious streak, Buddusky never devises an escape plan for Meadows. Lesser movies, or perhaps the version of this film made outside the '70s, would end with the two vets helping the imprisoned sailor escape from custody. In The Last Detail, Buddusky and Mulhall tackle the lumbering Meadows to the ground when he tries to flee, signaling their undying duty to the service. For all its temptations to lead into a rollicking road trip comedy, the film ends on a downbeat note, which shows Meadows being sent to prison, and Buddusky and Mulhall proceeding with their rudderless lives as naval officers.

If there was one performance that distilled all of Jack Nicholson's abilities as a charming movie star and stirring dramatic force, The Last Detail is the full package. This may be surprising considering that Nicholson's defining trait is his sudden burst of rage after appearing calm and collected. While he does satisfy his instinctual urges with his brash and vulgar sailor character, he conveys an unassuming manner to him throughout Hal Ashby's film. Playing a man stuck in a dead-end position as a naval officer with no personal autonomy, there is palpable sadness in his eyes. All he can resort to for gratification is throwing an oblivious young officer into the world of booze and sex before being locked up. While he's too hard-nosed to express total vulnerability, Buddusky's defeatist view of his environment taps into the sentiment of 1970s cinema.

