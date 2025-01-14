Jack Nicholson has built his reputation off of doing only what he wanted and capturing souls in turmoil at the hands of a cruel society. His manic passion served as an inspiring lightning bolt that made audience members feel in touch with their inner wild child. The surprise is that some of the best work of his career was actually in the latter half, when he was older and wiser, with a more refined touch on just how much of his inner wild child needed to be let out. By the 21st century, he'd formed a new niche in playing sad and defeated men grasping for an identity, men whose unique fire had long since burned out or were on the brink of being snuffed, like in the underseen The Pledge. Sean Penn's strongest directorial effort came out with a whimper upon release, but Nicholson's performance was so powerful that Roger Ebert called it one of the best roles of his career.

What Is Sean Penn's 'The Pledge' About?

Image via Warner Bros

Jerry Black (Nicholson) is forced into retirement due to his old age, but he clearly doesn't want to let the job go. No amount of well-wishing or stories of future fishing trips can convince him that he should stop being a cop, and he's desperate for an excuse to stay on. When he hears of a murdered child being found near his area, he insists on joining the investigation, in which he makes a sacred promise to the child's mother, Margaret (Patricia Clarkson), that he will find the killer. Despite facing pushback from everyone on the force, he drills in on his own independent investigation, one that will see him devolve into his basest form and long forget the true definition of justice. This once seemingly-principled man will slowly convince himself of whatever he needs to believe in order to see himself as the noble arbiter of justice he's spent his former life living up to honorably, and it's nothing less than an utter tragedy.

Jack Nicholson Brings Heartbreaking Pathos to 'The Pledge'

We've seen Jack Nicholson essentially "lose his mind" for a good portion of his career, as his work in films like The Shining and Batman shows that he's a master at charting the degradation of the human mind. However, Nicholson usually benefited from stories that either existed in heightened realities that contextualized his outsized antics, or made his declining mental health a sympathetic indictment of an even sicker world. In The Pledge, Jerry exists on a mental island, one where no

amount of human connection or cold hard facts will interfere with his self-anointed crusade.

What makes it worse is that we're shown that Jerry really is a good cop, who can sniff out things that don't add up in the "official" investigation, which therefore makes the audience more inclined to believe his suspicions will always be correct. Jerry's descent into madness and dejection is one driven entirely by his own ego, as he shadowboxes with the ghosts of those he couldn't save. Nicholson could easily play figures who haunt us with their shocking depravity, but playing someone so deeply haunted by his own inadequacy was a shift that makes Jerry one of the most existentially nauseating characters he'd ever play.

Jack Nicholson Holds Together an Underused All-Star Cast