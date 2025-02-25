In 1966, as the old Hollywood was giving way to the new, underground filmmaker Monte Hellman directed two small-scale Westerns back-to-back: The Shooting and Ride in the Whirlwind. Both films were produced by Roger Corman, the King of "B Movies," and both starred Corman's favorite leading man: Jack Nicholson (who also wrote the latter film). Produced on a shoestring budget in the Utah desert, the films share similar themes, crews, and actors, as well as a dreamy story structure that hinted at the genre-twisting, existential dramas that would dominate the 1970s. Far from your father's John Wayne movie, The Shooting and Ride in the Whirlwind deconstruct traditional Western tropes of heroism and masculinity and re-frame them for the sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll generation.
59 Years Ago, Jack Nicholson Starred in Two of the Best Westerns of All-Time — And Wrote One of Them
